pCloudy Partners With IVL Global To Help Enterprises Build Good Quality Apps

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pCloudy, a leading cloud-based continuous testing platform, and IVL Global, a digital transformation services provider has announced a strategic partnership to enhance their mobile app testing and development solutions. Both companies are committed to working together in the digital transformation spectrum and leverage technologies like artificial intelligence to further refine the app development process. Vinay Barigidad (MD, IVL Global) stated, “We believe in Invisible Innovation to meet future business needs and offer solutions that people love by exploring new ways and daring to take risks. This partnership will give a boost to our vision of helping enterprises to achieve digital transformation.”

pCloudy is a Continuous Testing cloud, where you can test your mobile apps from anywhere and anytime and IVL Global has been helping companies across the globe to enhance their app’s user experience. This partnership will enable IVL Global to offer digital applications with quality at high speed to their clients via a continuous testing process that leverages pCloudy’s Continuous Testing cloud. Avinash Tiwari (Co-founder, pCloudy) stated, “This is an important milestone as we look forward to working with IVL Global to help enterprises deliver good quality products.”

About pCloudy

pCloudy is a continuous testing cloud equipped with next-gen features and over 5000 device-browser combinations. pCloudy solves the issue of testing an app on multiple devices with different specifications and saves the user from spending a huge amount of money on building a device lab. In pCloudy, both manual testing and automated testing can be performed on hundreds of real devices in parallel. It gives users the freedom as they get with online emulators without compromising with the quality using remote devices. pCloudy has a global presence and provides solutions to many Fortune 500 companies.

About IVL Global

IVL (Infovision Labs) is a software development service and expertise company. Their core services are digital transformation, enterprise application services, outsourced product development, and testing center of excellence. They provide their services in various industrial sectors like telecom, retail, e-commerce, travel and transportation, investment banking, manufacturing, oil, and gas among others. Their goal is to help their clients grow with the best software development services and their technical expertise. Under the umbrella of Digital Transformation Services, the company provides various solutions like enterprise mobility, legacy modernization, cloud migration, UI and UX, Micro Services, IoT among other services.

