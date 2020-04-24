Key updates announced for SMi’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom

SMi Group Reports: New date and venue for this year’s Global MilSatCom is 10 to 12 November 2020, with a focus day on 9 November 2020 at Park Plaza London.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conference organisers, SMi Group, are pleased to announce that the flagship 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will now take place on 10th – 12th November 2020 with a Focus Day on 9th November on Disruptive Technology. Both the conference and focus day are taking place Park Plaza London Riverbank, Westminster, London, UK.As Europe’s leading military communications event for satellite professionals, Global MilSatCom’s reputation has been built on the high-level international speakers and decision makers it attracts, as well as the fantastic interactive opportunities offered during the conference sessions, networking reception and exhibition hall.This year, the three-day conference will highlight key topics within MilSatCom , such as SATCOM resilience, hybrid capability, payload delivery, the impact of emergent LEO mega-constellations and more, providing a holistic view of the future of connectivity.Global MilSatCom 2020 Highlights:• Hear essential updates on the UK’s SKYNET programme from both MoD and industry perspectives as the constellation evolves into SKYNET 6• Explore US SATCOM development, understanding more about the new Space Force and how innovation is being driven through SMC 2.0 and AFRL’s Space Innovation Pitch Days• Listen to key international partner updates, including briefings from crucial regions including Europe and Asia PacificExplore Small Satellites, future launch and disruptive approaches to technology development among key organisations at a dedicated pre-conference focus day• Meet and network with an anticipated 600 attendees from defence agencies, militaries, governments and industry over 7 hours of networking and 4 receptionsFor more information or to register, interested parties should visit: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/EINpr1 For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukSilver Sponsor: EutelsatSponsors: GovSat, Inmarsat, Kratos, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, ST Engineering iDirect UK, Telesat, Thales Communications, ViasatExhibitors: Hytec Inter, Inster, Marlink SAS, Media Broadcast Satellite, ND Satcom, XTARFor details on sponsoring, exhibiting or promoting your brand, please contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries or pass please contact Simi Sapal, Marketing, on +44(0) 207 827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatComConference: 10th – 12th November 2020Focus Day: 9th November 2020Location: Park Plaza London Riverbank, London, UK#GlobalMilSatComAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



