Trusted Veteran-Owned CBD Oil Company Produces Top-Quality Products

Patriot Supreme, a veteran-owned CBD oil company, is helping customers navigate the increasingly saturated CBD oil market.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBD oil popularity has grown tenfold in the United States with CBD oil products, both good and bad, flooding the market. Patriot Supreme wants to help customers differentiate between brands and educate Americans on what makes a top-quality product when compared with cheap and possibly unsafe CBD oil.More information can be found at https://patriotsupreme.com The CBD oil industry is currently without standardized regulations and monitoring, which can make it easier for manufacturers to cut corners and practice questionable processes to produce a cheaper CBD oil. Justin Elenburg, the founder of Patriot Supreme, warns, “The industry for CBD oil is growing, which means there will be shady scammers trying to take advantage of consumers.”Patriot Supreme advises that there are four ways in which a customer can determine whether the product is worth investing in. Customers should look for CBD oil that is processed through supercritical Co2 and ethanol extraction and should avoid oils that were extracted using solvents that contain harmful toxins. Other important factors include whether the CBD oil was produced from low-quality hemp and select parts as opposed to the whole plant. Lastly, customers should be wary of CBD oils with THC levels higher than 0.3%.All CBD oil products made by Patriot Supreme have been manufactured using best practice processes and are sourced from the highest quality, American-grown hemp. Elenburg wants Americans to know that the products his company produces can be trusted. He says, “The enforcement and regulations are most likely going to increase as time goes on. This will especially happen when hemp becomes fully legalized. In the meantime, consumers need to be careful about what brands of CBD to trust.”Recent customers have been pleased with Patriot Supreme’s line of THC Free CBD oil products. One reviewer is satisfied with the quality and equally impressed with the company’s Hero Program, “Patriot Supreme is legit. Super excited about this product, and kudos for giving back. Much respect.”To learn more about Patriot Supreme’s CBD oil products, please visit the official website ###

Trusted Veteran Owned CBD Oil Company Produces Top Quality Products



