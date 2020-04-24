PUNE, INDIA, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

A WiseGuyReports Announces New Market Study on –“ Video Analytics Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2020 To 2026” To its Research Database.

Video Analytics Market 2020

Summary: -

The Video Analytics market is anticipated to reach over USD 25.4 billion by 2026. In 2017, the retail segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The growing need for offer public safety, and increasing incidences of terrorism have boosted the adoption of video analytics solutions. Increasing government investments to improve public safety infrastructure boosts the adoption of video analytics. Additionally, the increasing demand of video analytics from industries such as transportation, and BFSI has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with growing demand for cloud-based video analytics solutions would accelerate the growth of the video analytics market. Growing demand from emerging economies is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Get Free Sample Report of Video Analytics Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695716-video-analytics-market-by-component-software-and-services

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Major Key Players Covered in Video Analytics Market are:

The leading companies profiled in the Video Analytics market report include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Axis Communications, Genetec Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc., Qognify, Avigilon Corporation, Puretech Systems Inc., Intuvision, Inc., Allgovision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Our market survey report for the Video Analytics market during the years 2019-2026 will give you an idea of the kind of growth you can expect from the Video Analytics market space. You will also be given information about the market conditions expected to prevail in the Video Analytics market during the study period. We will discuss the CAGR rate that the market is projected to grow at. We will first estimate the current valuation of the market and then go on to predict the valuation we believe the market will reach by the end of 2026.

There are many reasons that attribute growth to a market and we will be outlining and discussing each of these in our market report. We will also be taking into stock any growth impediments that the market might be suffering from. If there have been any technological innovations which have been spurring growth in this market sector, we will discuss them too, along with favorable governmental regulations. Often, a market space experiences high growth when it registers demand by another industry vertical. We will be reviewing different industry verticals to check which are applicable in this context, if any.

Our professional market survey report of the Video Analytics market intends to offer the readers with a comprehensive outlook on the Video Analytics market during 2019-2026. It will study the Video Analytics market in certain segments, to allow for a more lucid understanding of the market’s growth prospects. The segments studied will be product type, product application, distribution channels and regional penetration. Regional penetration will be studied in a separate section to give an in-depth understanding of the existing Video Analytics market all over the world. We will end our market report on the Video Analytics market with the latest market updates, detailing any company mergers or acquisitions which may have taken place in the Video Analytics market, impacting its growth.

Segmentation

The different segments studied in the Video Analytics market report are – product type, product application, distribution channels and regional reach. The product type segment will study all the different types of products made available by the Video Analytics market. The product application will study the different end-users of the Video Analytics market. The distribution channels segment will detail the several channels of sales and distribution available for the market and lastly, the regional penetration segment will examine the Video Analytics market in the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America.

Latest Industry Updates

A market space is subject to many upturns and downturns. Now, these upturns and downturns may occur sometimes because of decisions taken by key market players who function in that space. A merger or company acquisition by a key market player can change the flow of the entire market. Similarly, new product innovations and updates also greatly affect any market. In this section, we will be detailing any such activity to conclude this report. If you are interested in learning more about the Video Analytics market, our report should be able to satisfy your curiosity well enough.

Enquiry About Video Analytics Analysis @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695716-video-analytics-market-by-component-software-and-services

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Overview and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Video Analytics Market Insights

4. Video Analytics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Component

5. Video Analytics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Deployment Model

6. Video Analytics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End-User

7. Video Analytics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

8. Video Analytics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

Continued…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.