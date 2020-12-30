Online Recruitment Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
Global Online Recruitment Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Recruitment market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 33060 million by 2025, from $ 25460 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Recruitment business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Recruitment market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Recruitment value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Permanent Online Recruitment
Part Time Online Recruitment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/Financia
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Other Industrial/Blue Collar
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Recruit
StepStone
LinkedIn
Monster
Indeed
CareerBuilder
51job
SEEK
Naukri
Zhilian
104 Job Bank
Eluta
Robert Half
Dice Holdings
Jobrapido
SimplyHired
Jobboom
TopUSAJobs
Glassdoor
Craigslist
Apec.fr
VIADEO
Jobcentre Plus
Startpagina
Totaljobs
123-emploi
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Recruitment market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Online Recruitment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Recruitment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Recruitment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Online Recruitment Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Recruit
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered
11.1.3 Recruit Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Recruit News
11.2 StepStone
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered
11.2.3 StepStone Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 StepStone News
11.3 LinkedIn
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered
11.3.3 LinkedIn Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 LinkedIn News
11.4 Monster
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered
11.4.3 Monster Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Monster News
11.5 Indeed
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered
11.5.3 Indeed Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Indeed News
11.6 CareerBuilder
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered
11.6.3 CareerBuilder Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 CareerBuilder News
11.7 51job
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered
11.7.3 51job Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 51job News
11.8 SEEK
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered
11.8.3 SEEK Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 SEEK News
11.9 Naukri
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered
11.9.3 Naukri Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Naukri News
11.10 Zhilian
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered
11.10.3 Zhilian Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Zhilian News
11.11 104 Job Bank
11.12 Eluta
11.13 Robert Half
11.14 Dice Holdings
11.15 Jobrapido
11.16 SimplyHired
11.17 Jobboom
11.18 TopUSAJobs
11.19 Glassdoor
11.20 Craigslist
11.21 Apec.fr
11.22 VIADEO
11.23 Jobcentre Plus
11.24 Startpagina
11.25 Totaljobs
11.26 123-emploi
