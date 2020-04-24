ORANTH ANNOUNCES NEW MODELS ON HISILICON CHIP

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oranth , a professional supplier of OTT TV Box, and HiSilicon , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications and a top supplier of System-on-Chip (SoC) ICs for set-top boxes and home gateways, TV, Camera, Smart phones, announce today availability of new OTT TV box models based on Hi3798M V110 and Hi3798M V130.“We are glad to extend our cooperation with HiSilicon, which is reputed in diverse industries. In STB industry, HiSilicon has been well recognized by leading operators globally for stable quality and perfect performance with Hi3798M series. ” Said Mr. Peter Wang, General Manager of Oranth, “As a leading OEM/ODM supplier of OTT TV box, Oranth is to present new 4K models based on HiSilicon chipsets soon in retail market first. We hope to bring more high-quality products with HiSilicon in future. ”New models would be all capable to support 1080P UI, 4K@60FPS, with perfect balance between performance and cost. In order to fulfill different needing from end user, three models are planned as below:Model H1: Hi3798M V110, 1G LPDDR4 with 8G eMMCModel H2: Hi3798M V130, 2G LPDDR4 with 8G/16G eMMC Model H3: Hi3798M V130, 4G LPDDR4 with 32G/64G eMMCAbout ORANTHShenzhen Oranth Technology Co., Ltd (Oranth), established in 2014, is a professional OEM/ ODM supplier for OTT TV Box&Mini PC. Founders are highly experienced in the industry. We have been specializing in OEM/ODM of OTT TV box including hardware & software developments, supply chain sourcing, with self established R&D team and factory. Our own registered brand “TANIX” is also commonly recognized in many countries.Make our lives better!ContactsLevent LeMarketing CommunicationsLevent.Le@oranth.com



