Hoyer Floor Remarks on Interim Emergency Coronavirus Relief Legislation
I've heard a number of people, including my friend, the Minority Leader, stand up and say we need to act in a bipartisan fashion. And the next statement is a partisan attack on one of our Members. It's either schizophrenia or a lack of understanding of what this Congress has been doing over the last few weeks....
