Hilo Hattie Shifts to Mask Production
Supplying Face Masks to consumers and U.S. Military
The contract with USAF is for up to 175,000 face masks over the next year. And there is discussion that they may be used throughout Asia and Europe, as well.
“We are grateful that we have been allowed to help our military and citizens,” said Donald B.S. Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pomare, Ltd., “by doing our part to protect people during this challenging time.”
Hilo Hattie offers the largest selection of Made-In-Hawaii fashions for men, women and children in exclusive prints that celebrate the beauty of the islands. Sizing is for keiki ages 6 months and up to 5LX for our big & tall customers and now is a large producer of cloth face masks.
“For over 50 years Hilo Hattie has been clothing those who love Hawaii,” said Mark Storfer, COO of Hilo Hattie. “It’s appropriate that we continue to spread aloha during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
About Hilo Hattie – The Store of Hawaii
Fifty seven years ago, the first Hilo Hattie store was opened on a small stretch of land between Lihue and Kapaa on the island of Kauai and featured aloha shirts with fun, tropical prints. Today, Hilo Hattie is comprised of three stores throughout the Hawaiian Islands making them Hawaii’s largest retailer and manufacturer of Hawaii fashions and gifts. Voted by Hawaii residents as “The Best Place for Hawaiian Fashions” since 2001, Hilo Hattie offers the best values, largest selection of Made-in-Hawaii gifts, and a 100% quality guarantee. www.HiloHattie.com
###
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Hilo Hattie Face Mask Production
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.