Hilo Hattie Shifts to Mask Production

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilo Hattie , the store of Hawaii, is here for the consumers and the military in the fight against COVID-19. By the end of May, the company will have produced and delivered more than 100,000 face masks for the US Air Force (USAF) and approximately 15,000 through its e-commerce website to consumers throughout the USA and abroad. The USAF has extended the availability of the masks to the US Army, US Coast Guard, US Navy and US Marine Corps. While initial orders were for Hawaii military bases, military bases in Guam, Saipan, South Korea and Japan will likely receive Hilo Hattie face masks.The contract with USAF is for up to 175,000 face masks over the next year. And there is discussion that they may be used throughout Asia and Europe, as well.“We are grateful that we have been allowed to help our military and citizens,” said Donald B.S. Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pomare, Ltd., “by doing our part to protect people during this challenging time.”Hilo Hattie offers the largest selection of Made-In-Hawaii fashions for men, women and children in exclusive prints that celebrate the beauty of the islands. Sizing is for keiki ages 6 months and up to 5LX for our big & tall customers and now is a large producer of cloth face masks.“For over 50 years Hilo Hattie has been clothing those who love Hawaii,” said Mark Storfer, COO of Hilo Hattie. “It’s appropriate that we continue to spread aloha during the COVID-19 pandemic.”About Hilo Hattie – The Store of HawaiiFifty seven years ago, the first Hilo Hattie store was opened on a small stretch of land between Lihue and Kapaa on the island of Kauai and featured aloha shirts with fun, tropical prints. Today, Hilo Hattie is comprised of three stores throughout the Hawaiian Islands making them Hawaii’s largest retailer and manufacturer of Hawaii fashions and gifts. Voted by Hawaii residents as “The Best Place for Hawaiian Fashions” since 2001, Hilo Hattie offers the best values, largest selection of Made-in-Hawaii gifts, and a 100% quality guarantee. www.HiloHattie.com ###

