Career Girls Launches Artificial Intelligence Career Exploration Series

Career Girls offers career and educational advice to inspire young girls to expand their horizons, improve their academic performance and dream big about their futures.

Careergirls.org offers ready-to-use lessons for family members, educators, and mentors to teach about the role of algorithms in artificial intelligence.

After spending time with these women I am excited for girls to learn about these careers. Not only are they fun and interesting, it is important for society to have their participation.” — Linda Calhoun, Career Girls Founder and Executive Producer

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Francisco-based nonprofit Career Girls announced today the release of a series of four Empowerment Lesson videos and curricula based on interviews with several women role models with careers in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Robotics. All are freely available and accessible online.Each Empowerment Lesson, “ AI and ML ,” “ Why Consider AI Careers ,” “Robotics,” and “Explore Careers in AI,” has a corresponding downloadable Fun Page Activity, Independent Learning Guide, and Classroom Lesson Plan.As one of the role models, Betelhem Dessie observes, “most of us might think that Artificial Intelligence is the future, but it’s actually currently our reality.” Another role model, Randi Williams, explains why it’s critical for girls from all backgrounds to consider a career in AI. “If it’s only a small group of people building for a huge population, then they are going to miss things. We want problems to solved in a way that are meaningful to the people who are going to be using them”.“After spending time with these women I am excited for girls to learn about these careers. Not only are they fun and interesting, it is important for society to have their participation,” said Linda Calhoun, Career Girls Founder and Executive Producer.“Research shows girls start losing interest in STEM in middle school, but they’re more likely to stay on track with their math and science studies if they see successful women who work in fields that utilize math and science,” said Linda Calhoun. “Our content is used in 232 countries around the world (on- and off-line) and is available in 18 languages. That way, every girl, regardless of their background or location, has access to real women who inspire them to reach for the stars.”Additionally, Careergirls.org provides social and emotional learning “Empowerment Lesson” videos that teach girls softs skills like integrity, leadership and choosing the right friends. It also offers ready-to-use toolkits that parents, teachers, guidance counselors, group leaders, and mentors can use that emphasize the lessons learned in the role model videos.Visit Careergirls.org for more information and to download your Career Girls Toolkit today.About Career GirlsCareer Girlsis a free, non-commercial, online platform that features more than 12,000 short video clips of 700 diverse women role models sharing career and educational advice to inspire young girls to expand their horizons, improve their academic performance and dream big about their futures. Launched in 1996, Career Girls is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit organization.

Why Consider AI



