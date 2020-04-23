Meperia Provides Complimentary Access to Industry Virtual Item Master

Search Capability for Critical COVID-19 Supplies with Functional Alternatives

SANTA FE, NM, USA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meperia, the first supply chain content enablement provider bringing predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market, today announced they are offering the healthcare community complimentary access to their newly developed Industry Virtual Item Master (VIM) through May 31, 2020. This VIM includes over 245,000 targeted products with associated vendor and manufacturer names and catalog numbers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a wake-up call for procurement teams struggling to locate PPE and other critical supplies to protect staff and provide quality care for patients. Using Meperia’s AI-powered technology in the Industry VIM, they can search based on product type or vendor/manufacturer catalog number and the results will return a fully attributed description, pictures, FDA Recall details, UNSPSC, HCPCS and any functional alternative items.

“My team is committed to assisting our front-line customers with tools and resources in any way we can during this critical time,” said Kerry Bradford, Vice President Client Services, Meperia. “Taking what we’ve learned and offering the VIM to the general healthcare industry allows for side-by-side product comparison which is critical as items run out of stock. In addition, they can access a downloadable PDF with product details to aid in vetting alternative or new products.”

To register for complimentary access to the Meperia Industry Virtual Item Master go to https://www.meperia.com/covid19/. Access will be available through May 31, 2020. Also, download our FREE Resource Guide: Critical Supplies with Functional Alternatives which is updated as new product information becomes available.

About Meperia

Meperia is the first supply chain content enablement provider bringing predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market. Our patented artificial intelligence imitates the ease of consumer on-line shopping. Meperia’s SaaS-based solution puts real-time controls and visibility around an organization’s spend at the point of requisitioning to ensure every purchase is on contract, on price, and on target to their product formulary goals—before users buy! As visionaries, our industry firsts include data cleansing, content management solutions, and Meperia Strategic Sourcing. Our offerings include Data Normalization, Content & Contract Management, Sourcing Tools, Requisition/Formulary Management, Market Intelligence and soon we will be releasing our new Implant Management Solution. Learn more at www.meperia.com.

