As Social Isolation Heightens Need for Connection, Affluent Singles Seek Matchmaking Dating Game During COVID-19

Many affluent singles resist devoting time and energy into online dating. Our matchmaking game is simple and fun, plus fuels hope to those who feel loneliness peak because of social distancing.” — Steve Fox, Steve Fox Social Club

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, social isolation has increased the need for connection among Americans, 60 percent of whom already described themselves as lonely, according to Cigna’s 2020 Loneliness Index. As online dating sites report increases in usage, affluent singles are finding their investment in social club matchmaking evolving to fit the current times.

“The need for connection is innate in all of us — necessary for good health, wellbeing, growth and happiness,” says Steve Fox of Steve Fox Social Club, which maintains the largest private database of singles in the United States. For more than three decades, Fox has been making personal introductions for upscale singles in Florida and the New York Tri-State.

“A stay-at-home order brings that need to acute awareness, even more so for singles who are missing a romantic connection,” Fox says. "Knowing my database helps me connect the right personalities together since I do have history with each of them.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Steve Fox Social Club operated monthly parties attracting 500+ singles of all ages. Fox’s in-person parties are on hold during the pandemic, and Fox says that he has seen the need for connection increase while the ways to physically do so have disappeared.

“While online dating fills a need for some, many singles in an upper income demographic resist devoting time and energy into online dating,” he says. “Pre-pandemic, singles came to me because they wanted a simpler way to connect and the excitement of entering a safe social scene with others like them. Now, they want that and more – a sense of normalcy during a time of social distancing, so we’ve shifted how we normally facilitate connections to have more fun with it online and help fill a void for singles.”

Fox developed a bi-weekly “Matchmaker, Matchmaker, Make Me a Match!” email dating game to help his singles connect while staying physically distant. Through the bi-weekly email campaign, he works with five single men and five single women who have stepped up to be featured, sending out their photo and basic info to his database. Those who receive his email and are interested in one of the featured singles contacts Fox for the next step.

“Our matchmaking game keeps it simple, fun and entertaining, plus fuels hope to those who are feeling loneliness peak because of social distancing,” Fox says. “We had an overwhelming response during the first two rounds in early April, and matches were made, and I am elated at the response and connections.”

