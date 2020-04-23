Natalie Cline proposes energy plan ensuring areas reliant on fossil fuel jobs have access to varied energy sector jobs

Natalie Cline for Congress

How communities previously reliant on fossil fuel production jobs can revitalize their economies and save lives by turning to Nuclear and Solar Energy

WHEELING, WV, USA, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Democratic Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, Natalie Cline, proposes legislation to help communities who are dependent on fossil fuel jobs incentivize various energy production companies to expand production into their communities.The Reestablish Our Energy Authority Act, would create new energy sector jobs for workforces that have a history of working in the energy industry. We recognize that many communities have had workforces reliant on the fossil fuel industry. If our Congress can pass the European Energy Security and Diversification Act of 2019, to help European countries diversify their energy resources, then we should pass legislation that will help diversify communities who have been reliant on fossil fuel production jobs. Cline stated, “Energy companies are not buying fossil fuels like they used to, which in turn hurts the workforce of entire communities. Our Representatives in Washington have a responsibility to help diversify our job market in order to care for the laborers who have sacrificed their health to provide us with energy.”West Virginia, for example, loses 45 people every day to other states due to lack of opportunity and quality of life. This bill will help to bring economic prosperity back to our region. We have a serious problem. Our current administration does nothing to retain young people. We must create dynamic and independent communities where people can envision raising their families.This legislation would serve to establish tax incentives for nuclear, solar and wind energy companies to locate their plants in communities that have been reliant on fossil fuel energy production jobs. It would also establish a grant program to establish research and design funding for organizations located in these communities. This Act would ensure that energy companies maintain a code of ethics and corporate responsibility by requiring 80% of the workforce be residents of the locales where the plants are established. In addition, efforts to reduce hazardous byproducts would also be established to ensure that groundwater and drinking water would not be further contaminated.Natalie Cline has been passionate about reinvesting in our communities with the recent introduction of both the Family Reinvestment Act and now the Reestablish Our Energy Authority Act. She believes that we must begin to prioritize people over large corporations and work together in a bipartisan manner.



