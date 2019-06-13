Natalie Cline, West Virginia Democrat, Announces Run for U.S. Congress in WV-01

Natalie Cline for U.S. Congress West Virginia's 1st

Democrat Natalie Cline announced today that she will seek election to the U.S. House of Representatives in West Virginia's 1st Congressional District.

WHEELING, WV, USA, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NATALIE CLINE, WEST VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT,ANNOUNCES RUN FOR U.S. CONGRESS IN WV-01Wheeling, WV – Democrat Natalie Cline announced today that she will seek election to the U.S. House of Representatives in the West Virginia 1st Congressional District. Natalie grew up in Williamstown, WV and is a graduate of Williamstown High School.“I’m running for Congress because I believe in this country and our idealistic state. West Virginia has a long history of standing up for civil liberties – be it our secession from Virginia or the mine bosses in 1920. West Virginians are responsible for the very first unions this country would ever see and the teacher strikes that inspired the nation. It is time we take a stance again, and send a representative to Washington who will stand up for the values that this state expects and deserves.”Natalie is a Computational Linguist with a background in teaching. She has a strong background in research and has a passion for social policies that benefit workers. Coming from a long line of proud, hard-working West Virginians, she has seen the American Dream come to fruition for previous generations, only to all but disappear for today’s West Virginia workers.“I’m stepping forward to fight for workers. It is time that West Virginia have a representative who will stand up to outside influencers, and who believes that West Virginia is worth fighting for. It is time to stand up and show that our politicians cannot be bought by pharmaceutical companies and mineral companies who see us as merely a dot on the map. It is time for someone to start working for West Virginia first.”Natalie is running to represent the 1st Congressional district, which includes 20 counties spanning the mid-Ohio Valley, the northern panhandle and north eastern West Virginia.“Our district deserves an energetic and motivated representative who empowers residents, gives residents access to their government and fights to impose real penalties on companies who violate labor and environmental standards.”Natalie currently works for a software company located in Herndon, VA where she specializes in software development that can automatically extract important information from any type of document in a variety of languages; primarily for the defense, intelligence and law enforcement communities. She earned a Master’s Degree in International Business Administration from Salem International University in Salem, WV and a Master’s Degree in World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics from West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV. Natalie currently resides in Wheeling, WV with her husband and 4 year-old son, Teddy.The campaign’s website is www.NatalieClineForCongress.com Paid for by Natalie Cline for Congress###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.