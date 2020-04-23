Reduce LLC Introduces Leading European Food Replacement Program The Natural Way To Lose Weight To America

Oliver Strauss CEO Reduce LLC Lose Weight, Burn Fat And Maintain Muscle Mass. Slim cube Uses The Finest Raw Materials Slimcube Quality Packaging Lindsey Brooks CEO and Founder of Boardwalk Holdings Corp

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reduce LLC introduces one of the leading meal replacement programs Slimcube by Reduce to America. The meal replacement program is the all natural way to lose weight, burn fat and maintain muscle mass. It is the most popular program of its kind that is scientifically created with all natural ingredients and contains only the best natural ingredients to give the body everything it needs, resulting in a number of benefits including increased energy.They use carefully processed raw materials to supply the body with its daily need for important nutrients, such as amino acids, vitamins, minerals, trace elements, fatty acids, proteins and carbohydrates to provide a complete meal. The meal replacement program was brought to America by the CEO of Reduce LLC Oliver Strauss. who believes that every American should have the opportunity to take advantage of the tremendous benefits of the program.Mr. Strauss States “I am excited to bring this amazing meal replacement program that comes from Switzerland to America. It’s the easiest way to lose weight, there is No time required to start. You just need to unwrap it and eat it, that’s it. It is designed to meet all the nutritional needs that the body requires. I personally lost 65 lbs of fat while maintaining my muscle mass. It is the only product of its kind in the world and now being introduced to America. You simply eat one Slimcube bar every 60 to 90 minutes and drink plenty of water. People just need to understand that this is not a diet product, this is a meal replacement and a true lifestyle change.”The biggest issue with America and the weight loss industry is typically most companies don't do a good job educating consumers on truly what it takes to have life changing results. Slimcube is a meal replacement, but more than that it is a true habit training food, as it teaches the body internally and the mind how to consume raw food and helps to retrain the reward pathways of the brain to help the dieter obtain lasting results.The early focus groups in the US will be conducted in real time, with real people online in Facebook groups, so the true results are shared, and the participants will have access to health coaches and personal trainers who will help provide personal support, encouragement and will also be studying the emotional and physical support needed to maintain a true change.Oliver goes on to share, "Most people like me, thought having a perfect body and losing weight would make me happy, actually to the contrary when I started losing weight with any diet I have ever tried, I would crash, become depressed and feel generally unwell, the reason for this I now know wasn't my fault, but I was denying my body the crucial ingredients my body needs! With Slimcube it is a perfect food, each cube is like a complete meal replacement, so it is like a meal replacement drink, like the best protein bar you have ever had or the best protein shake all in a little slice of heaven!Alright, well maybe not heaven, it tastes very " healthy" (some people say they don't like the taste). But there is a lot of noise in weight loss, many options lack real raw food, we just have to accept that sometimes you have to eat something that doesn't taste like bubble gum and ice cream to lose weight. Anyone who tells you that weight loss products have to taste good is just trying to deceive you, on what is the most important aspect of weight loss DIET CHANGE; you must commit to eating real raw food and pay careful attention to ingredients. Slimcube is a perfect food, but when you start consuming regular food again you have to decide to make better choices and use what you have learned about your body and your brain here to truly lose the weight and keep it off! "Our plan to introduce this concept into America is very simple but scientific, even though the results have been substantiated and proven in Europe, where people have lost as much as 5 pounds in the first 3 days and up to 12 pounds in 7 days, we want to document the results here in America. Over the next month we will monitor and track the results of 50 to 100 people using the Slimcube meal replacement program. We will track important data that most companies peddling weight loss products miss like; the participant's weight loss, actual results, energy levels and general feeling of well being. We will also track their perception of how they look and how their confidence has changed! This will be very exciting!We have hired the Star Collective one of the leading marketing and branding companies to help bring the Slimcube meal replacement program to the people of America. The Star Collective group of experts and researchers are a growing marketing acceleration firm that provides products and services for businesses of all sizes. They have over 35 years of combined experience in eCommerce, traditional retail and television shopping. They offer a powerful blend of years of strategic acumen combined with a tactical deployment of cost-effective web development, eCommerce sites, social networking, graphic design and SEO as well as mobile applications. They are a data driven distribution company that markets consumer products in health, beauty, fitness and housewares to the mass market. They have relationships in over 120 countries and 70,000 stores worldwide. Being that we see so many products, at all stages they have begun to help marketers and consumer product companies make products sell better. They do this by using their own tools and systems that have worked for generations to get products placed in retail. They consider themselves a company that helps make good products better. In the sales and marketing industry, they have years of experience from many different walks of life that can help create a roadmap for launching a consumer product, as well as using their partnerships and connections to help make that a reality.According to Lindsey Brooks CEO and founder of Boardwalk Holdings Corp and Founder of Instapreneur, “I am excited to be part of the team that launches the Slimcube meal replacement program and I believe that millions of Americans will too.” Lindsey has had tremendous success with the selling of products and has sold $4 billion in product globally.Others that are part of the star collective team are John Cremeans. John is the CEO of Mercury Digital Media and Commerce. One of the first 12 Television Shopping Hosts and considered a pioneer in the industry with over $2 billion in sales! John exclaims, " With over 30 years in the TV industry, I have seen every program and sold most of them. The Slimcube is forging a truly incredible path to helping make weight loss obtainable for every American!"Peter Mendham, Peter is known as The Billion Dollar Pitchman the first ever informercial host to cross over to direct marketing on Facebook and sell 2 million wine openers!Peter says "The Swiss don't make an awful lot, but what they make is quality. Swiss watches last a 100 years, Swiss chocolates for 2 seconds. I am excited to engineer this campaign with the thoughts and feelings of US consumers and their genuine results! It's a great way to lose weight, feel great and eat cake."Lindsey Brooks shares her excitement, “We have brought together some of the most talented people on the planet, each one a superstar in their field, to create a dream team to market this Slimcube meal replacement program. The total US weight loss market grew at an estimated 4.1% in 2018, from $69.8 billion to $72.7 billion. The total market is forecast to grow 2.6% annually through 2023. 2. Millennials represent the future generation of dieters, surpassing Baby Boomers in number. With the team we have assembled, working with one of the leading meal replacement programs from Europe, that is simple to use, we plan to capture a good percentage of the market.Also joining the team will be award winning publicist Dr.Terry Warren. Dr Warren is Chairman of Global Communications now, a boutique media firm that is dedicated to coming along the side of people and companies who have products, services and ideas that will improve the quality of life whether it be locally or globally. With over thirty-five years in public relations, marketing, advertisement and international business development, Dr. Terry Warren has a proven track record for taking his clients to the highest levels of success and profitability. His clients have included Latoya Jackson, former Heavyweight Champion Ken Norton, and the Republic of South Korea. He also worked with the Reagan White House on the “Just Say No to Drugs” campaign, Tommy Lasorda along with several other charities and religious organizations to help create an awareness of the purpose, the need and the cause. Reduce LLC will be selecting the first 50 to 100 people to participate in the study that will launch in the first week of May. Initially participants of the study will be monitored several times a day to document the results of being on the Slimcube meal replacement program, that will be shared with all of America.To find out more about the Slimcube meal replacement program, the documented study and how you can get started today.Go to www.reducexpress.com



