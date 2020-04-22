THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, APRIL 23, 2020

No “One Minutes” H.Res. ___ – Provides for the adoption of H.Res. 935, Establishing a Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis as a select investigative subcommittee of the Committee on Oversight and Reform Suspension (1 bill) Senate Amendment to H.R. 266 – Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act There will be up to two hours of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ways and Means. **For the health of all the Members and staff and to limit the number of people on the House Floor, Members are asked to stay in their offices except for during their confirmed speaking time during debate. Additionally, Members are asked to come to the Floor only during their voting group's window and to return to their offices until their voting group is called for the next vote. Members are encouraged to use the voting machines while voting and not vote by card in the House well. During the vote series, the Majority Whip's office will notify Members when each group should proceed to the Floor to vote. Members are advised that there will be a 30 minute recess in between the first and second vote to allow for a cleaning of the House Chamber. The following times are for the first vote in the series on Adoption of the Select Subcommittee Resolution . All times are approximations. Members will be given notice from the Whip’s office about when their group should come to the floor for votes. Group 1: Rep. Abraham to Rep. Cheney (1:30 – 1:40 p.m.) Group 2: Rep. Chu to Rep. Ferguson (1:40 – 1:50 p.m.) Group 3: Rep. Finkenauer to Rep. Hoyer (1:50 – 2:00 p.m.) Group 4: Rep. Hudson to Rep. Lucas (2:00 – 2:10 p.m.) Group 5: Rep. Luetkemeyer to Rep. Moolenaar (2:10 – 2:20 p.m.) Group 6: Rep. Mooney to Rep. Roy (2:20 – 2:30 p.m.) Group 7: Rep. Roybal-Allard to Rep. Norma Torres (2:30 – 2:40 p.m.) Group 8: Rep. Torres Small to Rep. Zeldin (2:40 – 2:50 p.m.) Group 9: Additional time, if needed Following the vote on Adoption of the Select Subcommittee Resolution, the House will recess for approximately 30 minutes to allow for a cleaning of the House Chamber. When the House reconvenes, we will vote on passage of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, by groups. Updates about the timing for each group on that vote will be provided



