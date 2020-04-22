Tips from the Experts on Building Up our Immune Systems

Our diet affects our immunity

If we think of food as medicine during the current Pandemic, what foods should be on our Grocery List?

MIAMI, FL, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- If we think of food as medicine during the current Pandemic, what foods should be on our Grocery List?Well, according to Dr. Beth Kitchen, PHD RD at the Dept of Nutrition Sciences, University of Alabama, Burmingham, it can be a simple answer."The first thing I should note", said Dr. Kitchen, "is that our diet alone will not protect us from the CoronaVirus. However, certain foods can boost our immune system, and that certainly plays a role in how we fare with the Coronavirus. So to keep this simple, let me emphasize this: To keep your Immune System strong, focus on fruits and vegetables as a key element of your diet". Primal Harvest , who will be featured nationally this month as part of a Special Health & Medicine Series distributed on CNN/CNN Int'l, embodies a holistic approach to wellness that involves treating the body as one integrated system, not a series of separate parts. They believe strongly that the main purpose of supplements is to fill in the gaps and make up for the inadequacies of our modern lifestyle and our modern diets. That’s why they concentrate on products and health practices that have the greatest overall effect on whole body health.And when it comes to strengthening your body’s main line of defense, experts believe that the primary focus should be on building a long-term foundation for strong immunity, rather than short immune “boosts.” That’s why they’ve designed their very own collection of powerful immune supporting supplements that embody a holistic approach to well-being. These supplements are formulated using only the highest quality ingredients, no artificial synthetic fillers or additives, and are non-GMO, and allergen-free.Primal Harvest's immune supporting products feature a diverse probiotic complex with scientifically researched anti-viral probiotics, prebiotics, a green powder complex with 50+ superfoods, and a full spectrum multivitamin with essential immune-boosting vitamins like C, E, and B6, that helps fill in the gaps that our diets may leave. And they use only the finest ingredients available worldwide, with supplements that are then blended & bottled in US based facilities that are GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Certified and third party lab tested for purity and potency.With all that is going on right now with viruses, flu's and an array of health concerns, this critical "What You Need to Know" (about good health) series is an ongoing effort to inform and educate people across the globe regarding an array of important health topics. Including pressing issues like the need to keep our Immune Systems strong and healthy.So check your local TV listings in April/May to learn more!

The importance of a Healthy Immune System



