Technology for Texas Schools offered by ITsavvy through GoodBuy Contract

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing education technology solution providers in the U.S., is now a Texas GoodBuy Purchasing Cooperative vendor: contract number 20-21 4D000. All cooperative members authorized to purchase through the contract can order computer servers, desktops, laptops, tablets, peripherals, networking equipment, associated services and more directly from ITsavvy.

The company has public sector procurement expertise and a strong record of on-time delivery and outstanding support. Resources include:

• Same-day shipping on 99% of in-stock orders from one of 46 nationwide distribution centers

• Dedicated client executives for one-call support

• A U.S.-based help desk with around-the-clock certified tech support

• ITsavvy’s own SOC 2 Tier 3 U.S.-based data centers plus a partner-operated Tier 4 center

• Industry-leading cybersecurity expertise

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We have been providing the national education community with the technology to ensure an optimal teaching and learning experience for many years. Schools and other public sector organizations like the fact that we offer over two million products and are vendor agnostic—always recommending the best technology solution for each learning environment.”

ITsavvy offers the highest quality technology products that are most in-demand by the education sector. The combination of the company’s logistical processes, engineering capabilities and dedicated account representation is uniquely suited to help Ed Tech teams succeed.

The GoodBuy Purchasing Cooperative was created in 1992 to offer an opportunity for purchasing goods and services from contracts that meet all state and federal competitive bidding requirements, saving members valuable time and resources.

Local education agencies (independent school districts, charter schools, religious-based schools), city and county governmental entities, non-profit organizations, colleges, universities and daycare centers can purchase directly from ITsavvy without soliciting a bid. ITsavvy’s contract runs through Feb. 28, 2021.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/technology-for-texas-schools-offered-by-itsavvy-through-goodbuy-contract/



