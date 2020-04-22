Measure Protocol Taps into Young Adult App Users to Gather Work and Media Consumption Data During COVID-19

Market research industry's first blockchain-powered marketplace for person-based data collects insights from its mobile-only Millennial and Gen Z audiences

Millennials and Gen Z reveal how they are working and consuming media during the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Measure Protocol

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Measure Protocol , the industry's first blockchain-powered marketplace for person-based data, has asked Millennial and Gen Z users of its MSR app for information about how they are working and consuming media during the COVID-19 pandemic.What:New data collected from Measure’s highly engaged, mobile-only community in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The research included approximately 1,500 respondents between the ages of 18 and 39 who revealed how things have changed for them surrounding the way they are working and consuming information.Key Findings:- More than 50% of our respondents said that they or someone in their household was working or studying from home, though 42% found that this new model made them less productive- Young adults are using technology to stay connected for work with WhatsApp (33%) and Zoom (32%) topping the list of most used platforms- Traditional television news (61%) comes in a close second behind social media (63%) as the primary source for consuming information for Millennials and Gen Z-Just over one-third (38%) of respondents felt the amount of information they were receiving was “just right,” though a similar amount felt it was exaggerating (38%) or scaremongering (37%)For the complete report visit: https://www.measureprotocol.com/insights/millennial-genz-covid ###About Measure ProtocolMeasure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company’s MSR App for iOS. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.