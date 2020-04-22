A Royal Flush Boosts Services During COVID-19 Crisis

A Royal Flush

As businesses have retrofitted operations during the COVID-19 health emergency, A Royal Flush, a leader in the industry, has stepped up its game as well.

We have adapted our business to provide additional support to essential business, emergency services and municipalities. We have been assembling hand-sanitizer stands around the clock.” — Tim Butler

BRIDGEPORT, CT, US, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As businesses have retrofitted operations during the COVID-19 health emergency, A Royal Flush, a leader in portable restrooms and toilet trailer services, has stepped up its game as well.

Based in Bridgeport, CT, A Royal Flush has been supplying hospitals, testing centers, construction sites, city parks, and emergency service providers with hand sanitizer stands, hand washing stations, portable restrooms, and restroom trailers. For individual convenience, the company has provided first responders and government employees in the region with thousands of user-friendly hand sanitizer sprays.

“We may not be a sexy business, but we are essential,” says co-owner Tim Butler, a lawyer by training, who started the business in Bridgeport’s West End 28 years ago with friends and family. “Many people recognize our name, but they do not know that we are proudly a Bridgeport-based company.”

A leader in the portable restroom and toilet trailer industry, A Royal Flush can be seen at the New York City Marathon, MLB games, PGA Tournaments, concerts, and weddings. They also provided portable services for a papal visit.

During the current health emergency, the company’s services have become even more multi-dimensional. “We have adapted our business to provide additional support to essential business, emergency services and municipalities. We have been assembling hand-sanitizer stands around the clock,” said Butler. “The alcohol-based, hand-sanitizing solution is the best way to kill germs.”

A Royal Flush also introduced a deep-cleaning service recommended for all active portable toilets and restroom trailers. The Advanced Cleaning Solution is a five-step cleaning process with a quaternary-based disinfectant and germicidal cleaner that kills 99.9% of bacteria, according to Butler.

“We want to make sure that we are offering our clients an advanced cleaning option to help keep people safe,” he said.

A Royal Flush is also supplying hospitals throughout Connecticut with portable toilets, large restroom trailers and hand sanitizing stations, a critical service that enables health care workers to provide testing stations and patient care.

The company is headquartered in downtown Bridgeport, and has satellite locations in multiple states to better serve clients. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, A Royal Flush has expanded its services into Delaware, Maryland, New Hampshire, Vermont, Virginia and Washington D.C.

A Royal Flush emphasizes its focus on portable restroom sanitation and safety.

“You don’t survive in this business without high standards for service and cleanliness, and we

also focus on sustainability and green practices both in the field and in the workplace,” says

Butler. “We strive to minimize our footprint and be an industry leader in supporting green

initiatives.”

The company has grown considerably since its founding. It has a fleet of more than 10,000 portable toilets, 60 restroom trailers and 80 trucks to service Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The core of the company’s business is supplying portable restrooms for weddings and construction and municipal projects.

“Over the past year we’ve invested heavily in new technology, new truck and computer systems, tracking systems, and completely updated wherever we could to provide a safer environment for our customers and our employees,” Butler says.

Co-owner and Bridgeport resident Mauro DaSilva said the company recently rolled out a new GPS tracking system that monitors how often each portable restroom is cleaned. When a unit is serviced, a barcode is scanned into the company’s system.

“We have GPS on all our trucks so we can see when they arrive at a construction site and how long they are there,” DaSilva said. “There’s no cutting corners. We make sure our clients are taken care of.”

All technicians wear full-body uniforms, gloves, masks and protective eyewear when disinfecting a unit. The disinfectant is formulated to destroy pathogenic and odor-causing bacteria and viruses, and was originally developed to remove waste and soils as hospital rooms were cleaned.

The health emergency has created unknown demands for every company. Butler is hopeful the commitments A Royal Flush has made to help the Bridgeport community and local businesses, first responders and health workers throughout the region will give the company a better chance to land on its feet when the current crisis ends.

A Royal Flush has hired 10 percent of its work force under Connecticut’s Second Chance Program, and Bridgeport residents make up roughly 50 percent of the company’s 80 full-time work force.

“We are a family-owned business based in Bridgeport,” Butler says. “Just like family, we are all in this together as an essential service during this health crisis.”

For media inquiries please contact Noble House Media (203) 903-1225



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.