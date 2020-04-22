Mark Your Calendars 28th Annual Cabin Fever Multi Estates Extravaganza Auction April 26, 2020 - Start Time 3pm

Steinway Piano Auction

The one you’ve been waiting for! Our 41st Anniversary & 28th Annual Cabin Fever Auction will feature multi-estates including the DeLeon estate of Watertown CT.

Featured will be a rare and fabulous Galle Wheel-Carved Cameo Art Glass Vase, gold and diamond jewelry, Rookwood vases, antique paintings, RJ Horner furniture, high style furniture, coins, and more.” — Tim Chapulis

WATERTOWN, CT, US, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Need a diversion from talk of coronavirus infections, testing capabilities and shelter-in-place guidelines? How about an online auction featuring modern artwork, antique furniture, rare coins and hundreds of one-of-a-kind items?

This Sunday, April 26th, Tim’s Auctions will conduct its 28th annual Cabin Fever Multi-Estates Auction. The online auction starts at 3 p.m. Click here for the catalog of items and bid on them.

A private artwork collection, Danish modern furniture and a Steinway Model S Grand Piano are available from the DeLeon estate in Watertown, CT. The DeLeons were a husband-wife team of attorneys who practiced law together at an office in Waterbury, CT.

Among other available items are a rare Galle wheel-carved cameo art glass vase, Rookwood vases, RJ Horner furniture, gold and diamond jewelry, antique oil paintings, and the contents of an entire storage container. There’s also mid-century Danish furniture from an estate in Farmington, CT.

Phone and early bids will be accepted with pre-approval only by calling auctioneer Tim Chapulis at 860.459.0964. Visit www.timsauctions.com for catalog information and photos.

For media inquiries please contact Noble House Media (203) 903-1225



