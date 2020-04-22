EDRM Announces the EDRM Hub

EDRM Logo

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce its new EDRM Hub, a global online job, event and service provider portal available today. For the next three months EDRM will offer these services for free to serve the needs of its community. The newly launched EDRM Hub can be found at edrmhub.com.

EDRM will provide a much-requested conduit to those seeking a job during these challenging times and those looking to hire as well as sharing updated events information and creating a place for those having an event to post their information. The other exciting opportunity is the service providers directory, allowing them to share company offerings and information. Within the hub there is the ability to post articles, white papers and links to social media, increase your footprint, amplify your brand and find help.

“Kaylee Walstad and I have been connecting people and organizations one at a time for many years,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM. “This platform allows us to scale to serve the accelerated needs facing our global community today.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community comprised of the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

The EDRM Hub is available to job seekers and organizations in the e-discovery, privacy, security, information governance, IT and compliance areas specifically and will reach EDRM’s global community comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries spanning six continents.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.





