Auto-ISAC Partners with Upstream Security to Enhance Automotive Threat Landscape Visibility

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center ( Auto-ISAC ) gains a new strategic partner, Upstream Security The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in 2015 to promote collaboration between suppliers, commercial vehicle companies and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity issues. It operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. The focus of the Auto-ISAC is to foster global collaboration for mitigating the risks of a cyberattack and to create a safe, efficient, secure and resilient global connected vehicle ecosystem.The Auto-ISAC's strategic partner program provides members the ability to collaborate with innovators, like Upstream Security, who support the emerging complexity of the automotive cybersecurity environment. The partnership between Upstream and the Auto-ISAC will help members stay informed of relevant cyberthreats, support prioritizing automotive risks and align security stakeholders to the most relevant threats.Upstream Security was founded to empower the future of transportation by protecting connected vehicles and mobility services from cyberthreats and misuse. With its AutoThreat Intelligence and C4 Centralized Connected Car Cybersecurity solution, Upstream unlocks the value of automotive data, ensuring that connected vehicles and mobility services are safe, secure and operating optimally.“The inclusion of Upstream as a strategic partner increases the Auto-ISAC’s visibility and situational awareness of the threat landscape,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC. “Strategic partner collaboration adds a layer of richness and texture in supporting our industry and assists in building resiliency across the automotive industry.”AutoTheat Intelligence, one of Upstream’s automotive cybersecurity products, will provide support to the Auto-ISAC’s mission in assessing the security and safety risks to vehicles and the connected car infrastructure. “As long-time contributors to the Auto-ISAC, Upstream Security is proud to join Auto-ISAC's Strategic Partnership Program and to be able to offer Upstream’s automotive cybersecurity insights and solutions to the Auto-ISAC community” said Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of Upstream Security. “We believe that open collaboration and knowledge sharing is essential to the growth and success of the automotive cybersecurity realm.”The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its member companies represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America, heavy-duty vehicles and commercial fleets, and carriers and suppliers. For more information please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.The Auto-ISAC 2020 Summit will be held by General Motors on October 14-15 in Detroit, MI.A key function of membership of the Auto-ISAC is publishing automotive cybersecurity best practice guides that cover organizational and technical aspects of vehicle cybersecurity. Each of these guides are available to the public on our website at www.automotiveisac.com # # #About Upstream SecurityUpstream Security is the first cloud-based cybersecurity solution purpose-built for protecting connected vehicles and smart mobility services from cyber-threats and misuse. Upstream’s C4 platform fuses machine learning, data normalization and digital twin-profiling technologies to detect threats in real time using existing automotive data feeds. The result is unparalleled cybersecurity insights, readily available and seamlessly integrated into the customer cloud coupled with AutoThreat Intelligence, the first automotive cybersecurity threat feed in the industry. Upstream Security is privately funded by Alliance Ventures (Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi), Volvo Group, Hyundai, Nationwide Insurance, CRV, Glilot Capital Partners and Maniv Mobility.Upstream Contact: media@upstream.auto



