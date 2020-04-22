Haizol, the Largest Free Online Marketplace for Manufacturing Custom Parts & Components

Leverage Haizol’s Manufacturing Partner Network for Manufacturing Custom Parts & Components

SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAIZOL , make it easy to produce custom parts and components with speed and ease through leveraging their global manufacturing partner network across Asia. With the effects of COVID-19 making traditional in-country production of custom parts and components more difficult than ever before, having a free and accessible database of suppliers who can manufacture parts at speed is extremely valuable to businesses. Haizol connect buyers with suppliers in Asia for custom manufacturing applications at speed and remotely.Tap into the power of a network of over 200,000 suppliers, each with diverse service offerings and comprehensive capabilities from CNC Machining and Injection Molding, to Casting, Fabrication, Mold Making and more. No minimum order quantity allows companies ultimate flexibility when it comes to production projects, accommodating prototypes, bridge tooling, and full scale production.The steps are simple, create a free account, then release a request for quote (RFQ). Verified suppliers will quote on the job the same day. Buyers can click into suppliers’ accounts to see information such as their capacity, size, capabilities and certifications. The production-as-a-service offering enables buyers to self-select suppliers who they would like a quote from based on their project requirements and using the intuitive functions.Haizol are proud to have one of the largest networks of manufacturing facilities stretching both within China and into South-East Asia. The production facilities are highly-vetted and include ITAR-qualified, AS 9100, ISO 9001, and ISO 13485. With over 30 million combined available network machine hours, this powerful marketplace enables guaranteed lead times, custom requirement fulfilment, and quantity demands to be met.Haizol’s massive scale marketplace expands possibilities beyond a company’s existing local suppliers. Small to medium size enterprises can scale their manufacturing capacity when they need agility. With a diverse range of capabilities, Haizol’s online manufacturing marketplace provides production capacity on demand, with competitive prices and turnaround times for your projects.



