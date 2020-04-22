Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Opportunities And Strategies

The Business Research Company's latest study on Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-viral drug therapy market is expected to grow from $52.2 billion in 2019 to about $59.9 billion in 2020 as there is a surge in demand for antiretroviral drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $62.6 billion at a growth rate of about 4.6% through 2023. Increasing public-private funding for life science research globally is expected to drive the growth of anti-viral drug therapy market. However, the emergence of alternative therapies such as naturopathy and homeopathy for the treatment of viral infections is negatively affecting the market.

The anti-viral drug therapy market consists of sales of anti-viral drugs used for the treatment of viral infections such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, influenza and novel coronavirus. Antiviral drugs do not kill their target pathogen, instead they inhibit the development of those viruses. The anti-viral drugs establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, and others.

The global anti-viral drug therapy market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Drug Class: DNA Polymerase Inhibitors; Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors; Protease Inhibitors; Neuraminidase Inhibitors; Others

By Application: HIV; Hepatitis; Herpes; Influenza; Others

By Geography - The global anti-viral drug therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American anti-viral drug therapy market accounts for the largest share in the global anti-viral drug therapy market.

Trends In The Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market

Companies in the anti-viral drug therapy market are continuously innovating through technological advancements to develop drugs for treating different viral infections. Biopharmaceutical companies are developing vaccines for the treatment of novel coronavirus.

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anti-viral drug therapy market overviews, analyzes and forecasts anti-viral drug therapy market size and growth for the global anti-viral drug therapy market, anti-viral drug therapy market share, anti-viral drug therapy market players, anti-viral drug therapy market size, anti-viral drug therapy market segments and geographies, anti-viral drug therapy market trends, anti-viral drug therapy market drivers and anti-viral drug therapy market restraints, anti-viral drug therapy market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The anti-viral drug therapy market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

