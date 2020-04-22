I Change Nations Statesmen Dr. Vernet A. Joseph Founder of Productive Business Civility Presents Awards To World Leaders

Dr. Vernet A. Joseph Founder of Productive Business Civility 2020 Productive Business Civility Award Recipients Dr. Joseph and Dr. Rivers Hosts Civility 360 Dr. Clyde Rivers and Dr. Vernet A. Joseph at the US Senate Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations

Productive Business Civility Honors 2020 Productive Business Civility Award Recipients on Thursday April 23rd, with World leaders from 7 different countries.

Professor Vernet A. Joseph is the originator of this new paradigm that will assist in reconnecting the world after COVID-19. He is truly the leader of this class” — Dr. Clyde Rivers, World Civility Leader

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility has created a new paradigm of Business Civility in action. “This is where business and people are of equal value. Civility is meant to be contagious so spread it with love.” - Dr. Vernet A. Joseph Productive Business Civility Honors its 2020 Productive Business Civility Award Recipients on Thursday April 23rd, 2020. with World leaders from 7 different countries. These are leaders of a new paradigm that have brought productivity and civility together. However because of the coronavirus, the awards ceremony that we do had to be cancelled and has been brought to social media and this day will continue.2020 Productive Business Civility Winner’s Include:1. Dr. Frank Kanu Kanu, Stockholm, Sweden2. Dr. Raymond Harlall, Torontio, Ontario Canada3. Prof. Dr. Ona C Miller, Dallas, Texas4. Prof. Dr. Patrick Businge, London, United Kingdom5. Dr. Olga Naranjo, (Mexico) Dallas, Texas6. Dr. Ruben West,Topeka, Kansas7. Congressman Dr. Simon Karu, Nigera8. Dr. Alwin Roland Timothy, India9. Dr. Siddig Wadaa, Sudan10. Dr. Christine Roberts Kozachuk, North Carolina11. Dr. Charles Tchoreret, Toronto CandaDr. Joseph has assembled the top business civility leaders from around the globe for his Business Civility “ The Art of Productive & Sustainable Business “ project; it is a masterpiece. The new Normal is to value 7.8 billion people in business and Life. These leaders are the ones who are going to rebuild the world after the COVID-19 crisis. Professor Vernet, is the creator and co-host of Civility 360 with World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers, the only show devoted to interviewing civility leaders from a 360 angle of the world. This program will help put the world back together after COVID-19. Listen in as they share wisdom and insight on Civility, Influence, and Action every Saturday starting on the 2nd of May. The broadcast can be found at www.civility360.com Dr. Joseph is the Business Civility Leader and productive agent of change in this day. He is the narrator of Presidential Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Extreme Excellence. He is the narrator of Madame Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Caring for Humanity. Dr. Joseph is a World Civility Ambassador & National Statesman to I Change Nations™. He is a retired military officer, combat veteran, an award-winning Serial Entrepreneur, Author of over 25 books and 5 Bestsellers, Radio Show host, and Veteran Transition Expert. Dr. Vernet is the Founder of Live To Produce Enterprises, LLC, and Founder of the Productive Business Network & Summit Headquartered in Mesa, ArizonaHe was instrumental in creating “Phoenix Civility Day” celebrated in Arizona on June 8th. “Professor Vernet A. Joseph is the originator of this new paradigm that will assist in reconnecting the world after COVID-19. He is truly the leader of this class”. - Dr. Clyde Rivers, World Civility LeaderDr Clyde Rivers states, “I am honored to be able to work along side such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.I Change Nations was founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule International.Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD.Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.According to Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations, “The legacy that these incredible individuals are leaving is a result of the efforts and vision of Professor Dr. Vernet A. Joseph the founder and creator of the Productive Business Summit, and the National Day of Productivity Business Civility.”Others that have received awards from I Change NationsThey include such leader like President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs. Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador. Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work that Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org



