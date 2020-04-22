Cinco de Mayo Creative Drawing Contest Rewards Kids SaMo's Best Mexican Food

Fun Drawing Contest for SaMo Students Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com A club for like-minded family and friends

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun creative drawing contest for elementary school students in Santa Monica, and reward the best food in the hood.

Inspire your kids to participate and use their creative talent to enjoy Samos' Best Mexican Restaurants” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is funding fun community project for middle school students, ' Kids Get Paid to Eat .' And is sponsoring creative drawing contest ‘ Must Love Mexican ' to inspire elementary student participation, celebrate Cinco de Mayo, and reward the funnest entries with dining gift cards to Santa Monica's Best Mexican restaurants.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I am Mexican American, and before I was a recruiter, I taught ESL in an Elementary School and Spanish in a Pre-K School. I am not your typical recruiter, for the past 10 years, I have been immersed in leadership development work to find my purpose; and combine it with my passion for teaching kids fun practical life lessons (to love life and work) thru creative expression...And I make learning super fun by rewarding delish food too."The Purpose of the Contest is to Enliven KidsInspiring Hearts and Minds thru Passion + Purpose + PlayKids that participate and use creative expression:1. Become optimistic change perspective on life.2. Fill their heart with energy, fun, and joy.3. Tap the power of imagination and possibility.How Kids Participate in Fun Drawing Contest?Contest is for kids who attend Elementary School in Santa Monica. The drawing contest runs from April 22nd to April 30th; the 10 funnest drawings chosen on May 1st, 2020 win $10 gift cards to Santa Monica's Best Mexican Restaurants.1. Kids draw 'What they love most about Mexican Food.'2. Parent takes a picture of drawing and emails sara(at)rewardingla(dot)com.3. With email please include kid's first name, age, and what school they attend in Santa Monica.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Inspire your kids to participate and use their creative talent to enjoy Samos' Best Mexican Restaurants....kids choose where they eat, and will never forget this Cinco de Mayo."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company, generating proceeds to fund social projects that make a lasting difference. We have a refreshing approach to connecting value driven professionals to jobs they love; and they stay at companies. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. Retain us today to fund Fun Foodie Gigs; Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work. www.RecruitingforGood.com Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that teaches kids leadership skills, positive life values and work habits. Every weekend, kids enjoy writing gigs to review the Best Food in LA. Kids choose their restaurants, develop own content, and follow thru. Kids create purposeful foodie projects, and make a lasting difference. R4G's fun goal for kids is to get 100 reviews done by July 1, 2020. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com The Goodie Foodie Club, building a community for like-minded family and friends who share the same values. First members are kids who teach us how to live passionately, with purpose, and play. www.GoodieFoodieClub.com



