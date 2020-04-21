PUBLIC NOTICE: TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THE MT VAEA SCENIC RESERVE TRAIL, VAILIMA

SAMOA, April 21 - We have been facing difficulties with visitors adhering to restrictions of gatherings and social distancing. On that regard, the Ministry once again wishes to inform the general public in particular those who are using the trail for recreational activity uphill to the Robert Louis Stevenson’s tomb, that the Mt. Vaea scenic reserve trail is now CLOSED temporarily starting Monday 20th April 2020 until further notice.

We apologize for any inconvenience especially for those who are regular visitors and are keen to comply.

For more information, please contact the Ministry on telephone 67200/28680 from 9am to 3pm

Faafetai. Ulu Bismarck Crawley CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Disaster Management Office – Samoa | Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Samoa