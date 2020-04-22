CA Clinics Slashes Out-of-Pocket Costs to 70% of Australians

Australia's leading medicinal cannabis clinic champions greater affordability and accessibility for patients

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CA Clinics Slashes Out-of-Pocket Costs to Approx 70% of Australians

CA Clinics, a Southern Cannabis Holdings (SCH) company, is pleased to announce that it has transformed and simplified its pricing model in order to be more affordable and accessible.

The first and leading medicinal cannabis clinic network in Australia has welcomed the Australian Government's Telehealth initiatives, leveraging these to put in place safer, more cost-effective and convenient consultation options for the 70% of Australians living in metropolitan areas seeking medicinal cannabis treatment.

CA Clinics has been an innovator in supporting our rural and remote communities by introducing a Telehealth-driven, Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) subsidised, specialist model. Now, patients in metro areas can also take advantage of the MBS-subsidised Telehealth services.

In an additional benefit to patients, the out-of-pocket to the patient will now be the same, regardless of the length of the consultation.

KEY PRICING CHANGES:

-Initial Telehealth Consultation - full assessment of patient’s condition & suitability for medicinal cannabis:

Out-of-pocket costs more than halved to $99

-Monitoring Telehealth Consultation - ongoing monitoring and management of patient’s progress:

Out-of-pocket costs reduced by nearly 40% to $49

The clinic will process all MBS claims for the patient. Also note the following:

-Regional, rural & remote patients will continue to be MBS subsidised

-DVA consultations are bulk billed

-Concession card holders are bulk billed

-All patients still require a referral from their GP or specialist.

Andrew Glover, General Manager CA Clinics commented: “CA Clinics understands that cash flow can be an issue for patients, especially in the time of Covid-19, and so has implemented these pricing changes in order to make medicinal cannabis treatment options more affordable and accessible to those in need”.

Note for Doctors: We encourage doctors to take advantage of this more affordable pricing structure for their patients as part of a treatment plan.

Healthcare professionals and eligible patients seeking more pricing details or medicinal cannabis treatment pathways can contact CA Clinics at 1300 991 477 info@caclinics.com.au

About CA Clinics:

CA Clinics is the first and largest network of medicinal cannabis clinics in Australia, helping patients with chronic conditions such as chronic pain to access better health outcomes and improve their quality of life. For more information: www.caclinics.com.au @caccessclinics





