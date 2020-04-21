myCovidMD® Provides Free Rapid Drive Through Testing & Telehealth Services for Marginalized Communities in the U.S.

Shared Harvest Logo myCOVIDMD myCOVIDMD® drive through testing image

myCovidMD® includes community-based testing, free telehealth services, and matching residents with critical Crisis Buddies amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am an ER doctor and disaster medicine specialist... It didn't take me long to realize that our health system would be tested and overwhelmed and that we needed a more unified community response.” — Dr. Nana Afoh-Manin, Founder and CEO, myCOVIDMD®

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “When America gets a cold, uninsured people and communities of color get pneumonia, and given that black and brown communities have a higher than average number of uninsured, many communities are hit extra hard with Covid-19,” states Founder and CEO, Nana Afoh-Manin, M.D. “I am an ER doctor and disaster medicine specialist caring for patients on the frontline while addressing the surge capacity in the ED. It didn't take me long to realize that our health system would be tested and overwhelmed and that we needed a more unified community response.”The response, myCovidMD® , is a joint initiative of the Shared Harvest Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)3, Shared Harvest Fund social enterprise technology, and Emerge Telemedicine, powered by the My Own Doctor platform. myCovidMDincludes community-based testing, free telehealth services, and matching residents with critical Crisis Buddies amidst the escalating COVID-19 global pandemic. This community-based strategy reduces hospital volume, provider burnout and keeps hospitals and patients safer while allowing those who need to be tested to receive screening.Dr. Richard Watson, Founder of Emerge Telemedicine, explains, “Emerge Telemedicine’s goal is to reach those who need quick and efficient access to urgent medical care whether insured, uninsured or underinsured, employed or unemployed. We provide convenient telehealth services for those who are unable to obtain medical care and other resources. We create a different paradigm of healthcare delivery by partnering with organizations like Shared Harvest, who provide multi-level care for the patients in our network including social services and wellness care.”“I am in awe of Dr. Nana and her entire team, and truly honored that we can partner with them to provide Blackbird Culver City as the first and now flagship popup site. The mission of providing access to our underinsured and marginalized is completely aligned with our values. One of the central pillars of Blackbird mission is being of service to the community and we’re all hurting together right now, globally, so to be able to give something back at this time means the world,” proclaims Bridgid Coulter, Founder & CEO of Blackbird Collective PBC.Additional information about upcoming testing sites throughout Los Angeles, California and the nation, as well as information on how to donate to the cause, may be found at covidmd.org.About Shared Harvest Fund:Shared Harvest Fund was founded by three women doctors to spread prosperity through purpose and compassion. The founders understood that financial health directly impacts mental health and wellbeing. The student debt crisis and growing financial insecurities have had consequential effects on the growing rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide among young adults. Shared Harvest is doing something about that by building a network that promotes wellness, service and student debt relief. Learn more about Shared Harvest here.



