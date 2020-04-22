TURLOCK ADULT SCHOOL JOINS GROWING COALITION EXPANDING BAY VALLEY TECH’S FREE CODE ACADEMY

Bay Valley Tech Code Academy Training Session Bay Valley Tech Code Academy Mentoring Session

Newest Partnership Accelerates Central Valley’s Growing High-tech Hub

We are excited about joining forces with Bay Valley Tech to benefit area residents through this fast-tracked training program, which will play a key role in growing our local economy.” — Linda Alaniz, president, Turlock Adult School

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In another step toward expanding the Central Valley’s fast-growing technology hub, Turlock Adult School has partnered with Bay Valley Tech code academy to train more software programmers in the region. As software continues to transform the world and is integrated into every aspect of our lives–at work, at home and even in our automobiles–there are unparalleled opportunities for competent coders.Turlock Adult School now joins the Stanislaus County Office of Education, which recently also announced their partnership with Bay Valley Tech to remove barriers for Central Valley residents who often find it challenging to acquire the latest tech skills that high-paying employers seek. These vital collaborations, along with backing from corporate sponsors, increase student capacity at Bay Valley Tech’s code academy and will significantly accelerate local software development training in the region.Bay Valley Tech’s innovative FREE software training program helps adult students learn new programming skills through flexible online courses, peer-based mentoring and weekly in-person classes. In addition, Bay Valley Tech provides opportunities to network with local software professionals and tech employers, as well as a supportive, collaborative and fun environment for new students learning to code. Bay Valley Tech’s corporate partners also provide software professionals as code academy mentors and paid internships for top program graduates.While other code academies can cost as much as $15,000, Bay Valley Tech’s free and flexible program is an excellent option for young adults, working parents and others seeking to move into lucrative tech careers.Turlock Adult School Principal Linda Alaniz stated, “We are excited about joining forces with Bay Valley Tech to benefit area residents through this fast-tracked, low-barrier training program. Code academy graduates will have access to high-tech jobs that are in great demand and will play a key role in growing our local economy.”According to Phillip Lan, president of Bay Valley Tech, “The Central Valley has tremendous potential to produce thousands of new software professionals. This partnership with Turlock Adult School will enable more local residents to gain entry into the tech workforce, and makes the Central Valley an even more attractive investment destination for Bay Area companies, which are increasingly expanding outside of Silicon Valley.”Interested StudentsBay Valley Tech’s free code academy is an amazing opportunity for local residents seeking to significantly increase their earning potential. The program has limited space, so interested students are encouraged to fill out the online application ( https://www.bayvalleytech.com/code-academy-application ) as soon as possible. More classes are scheduled to begin this summer.Corporate SponsorsCompanies or other parties interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities with Bay Valley Tech’s code academy or providing scholarships to help local students, should contact martyn@bayvalleytech.com.About Bay Valley TechBay Valley Tech is an innovative free code academy providing training and mentorship in the modern programming skills that employers are seeking. With classes in Modesto and Stockton, as well as more planned in Turlock, Tracy and Livermore, Bay Valley Tech’s low-barrier program aims to significantly increase the Central Valley and San Francisco East Bay’s software talent base and position the region as an attractive destination for tech companies looking to expand. Bay Valley Tech also supports the local tech community by sponsoring hackathons, software meetups, Women Techmakers, high school tech events and the Valley Agtech Summit.About Turlock Adult SchoolTurlock Adult School is a unique and diverse learning community that supports students in developing real-world abilities and meeting individuals in a safe and responsive environment. In addition to software development training, Turlock Adult School also has classes in High School Equivalency, English as a Second Language, Citizenship Test Preparation and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). https://www.turlock.k12.ca.us/Page/29 Contact:Dori Jones(209) 840-0746pr@bayvalleytech.com



