Auto-ISAC Adds New Member – Renesas Electronics - Focused on the Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle

WASHINGTON D.C. METRO AREA, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Faye FrancyExecutive Director, Auto-ISAC fayefrancy@automotiveisac.com703-861-5417Auto-ISAC Adds New Member – Renesas Electronics - Focused on the Cybersecurity of the Connected VehicleThe Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) adds Renesas Electronics to its expanding membership base.“The inclusion of Renesas Electronics increases the Auto-ISAC’s position as the voice of the global auto cybersecurity information sharing community,” said Kevin Tierney, General Motors’ Vice President of Global Cybersecurity and chairman of the Auto-ISAC. “Each of our member companies play a role in the design and engineering resiliency of our connected vehicles and their participation is key to the industry’s success to prevent cyber threats to the connected vehicle.”The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in 2015 to promote collaboration between suppliers, commercial vehicle companies and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity issues. It operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. The focus of the Auto-ISAC is to foster global collaboration for mitigating the risks of a cyber-attack and to create a safe, efficient, secure and resilient global connected vehicle ecosystem.Additionally, the Auto-ISAC offers a strategic partner program that provides members the ability to collaborate with innovators who support the emerging complexity of the automotive cybersecurity environment.A key function of the membership of the Auto-ISAC is publishing automotive cybersecurity best practice guides that cover organizational and technical aspects of vehicle cybersecurity. Guides on the following topics are available to the public: awareness and training; collaboration and engagement; governance; incident response; risk assessment and management; and threat detection, monitoring and analysis.The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac. The Auto-ISAC 2020 Summit will be held October 14-15 in Detroit, MI.# # #Renesas Electronics – A premier supplier of vehicle control microcontrollers and SoC products for the automotive industry, Renesas is committed to enabling customers to realize their vision for the future of the automobile. With billions of SoCs and MCUs supplied to the global automotive customers, Renesas is also a proven partner, true to its policy of “Quality First.” Renesas’ technologies address the latest trends in fuel economy, engine efficiency, driver assistance systems, body control, infotainment, connectivity, security and reliability.



