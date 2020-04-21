Pulse Technology teams up with Journeyman Distillery to market much-needed hand sanitizer during COVID-19 outbreak

Chip Miceli, Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology will market the hand sanitizer through its Chesterton, IN office and online, pulsetechnology.com

CHESTERTON, INDIANA, US, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Technology (http://pulsetechnology.com), a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, is now adding a much-needed product during these times of COVID-19: hand sanitizer.

Pulse Technology is partnering with Twin Oaks, MI distillery Journeyman Distillery to bring the much needed product to the Midwest market, and potentially beyond. Journeyman, a manufacturer of distilled spirits since the 1800s, is now producing a World Health Organization (WHO) approved hand sanitizer formulation, and Pulse Technology will market it through both its traditional delivery and online marketing channels.

The product is 80% ethyl alcohol with peroxide, glycerin and water. It is approved for hygienic hand antisepsis as well as pre-surgical hand preparation. Guidance from the state and federal government has made it possible to produce this sanitizer for the public. It is not a gel and does not come with a pump but it can be easily placed in a current pump style container.

Pulse Technology will market the Journeyman Hand Sanitizer in 1.75 liter containers and it is available to the general public. Interested purchasers can either call 800-837-1400 or visit http://pulsetechnology.com.

Chip Miceli, president of Pulse Technology, said, “We are very pleased to partner with Journeyman. The distillery has a great reputation throughout the Midwest. We also especially appreciate their commitment to helping with those affected by COVID-19, and we are glad to be able to offer a much-needed product when it is so much in demand.”

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT) and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products and promotional products, with a history dating back to 1921. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, Kramer & Leonard, and McShane’s. With locations in Chesterton, IN, Chicago, Rockford and Schaumburg, IL, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://www.pulsetechnology.com. The company can be found on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PulseTechnology1/



