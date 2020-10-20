Miracle Method of Boulder: Fiberglass Tub and Shower Repair in Less Than Two Days

Miracle Method has been saving customers money and reinvigorating worn baths and kitchens since 2002. A fiberglass shower pan is restored to like-new condition. Miracle Method is not limited to countertops – bathtubs, tile walls and shower pans can alsobenefit from the quick and affordable refinishing process.

LONGMONT, CO, US, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While we all hunker down and take care of ourselves and our neighbors, businesses classified as essential, like Miracle Method of Boulder, are still providing services. Thank goodness! That means there’s help now – not months from now – if your fiberglass shower pan or bathtub cracks. Before a leak leads to water damage and black mold, call Miracle Method. In less than two days, using antimicrobial silver ion technology, they’ll have it repaired and your peace of mind restored.

The problems

If you’ve been in your home for a number of years, you might have seen small structural or stress cracks in your fiberglass tub, shower, or one-piece unit. Of course, a dropped object can do damage, too. When a small crack goes untended too long, it can become a big problem. Water damage and black mold in the wall almost always means a tear-out and replacement, which is very expensive and inconvenient. Additionally, when fiberglass flexes over time, it can cause the bottom to crack, and low spots in tubs or showers are frustrating and often feel “mushy.”

The solution

Contrary to what you may have heard, your dull or cracked fiberglass tub or shower doesn’t need to be replaced. Instead, Miracle Method can repair it at a savings of up to 75%. The mess of a demolition and replacement? Nonexistent. The company’s repair process is done in place without removing anything. There’s no smoke or mirrors here. Miracle Method’s technicians carefully prepare the surface for repair, then use a proprietary MM-4 bonding agent and advanced coatings to restore your tub to pristine condition. The original surface is always completely cleaned and surface scratches and chips are filled and repaired. The proprietary bonding agent, MM-4, creates a molecular bond between the cleaned surface and the new coating. No, Miracle Method isn’t painting the tub. They apply high tech acrylic resins that bond to your tub, making a durable, gorgeous, smooth finish.

“We see it all the time,” says Miracle Method owner Brian Weber. “People have damage in the shower pan, which, if left unchecked, can damage the sheetrock. If the shower is upstairs, it can be an even bigger problem because it ruins the downstairs ceiling.” Weber has seen many homeowners greatly relieved when they find out a small crack can be repaired and hundreds of dollars saved before any extensive damage is done in the wall or under the pan.

With proper care and maintenance, Miracle Method’s refinishing can extend the useful life of your fixtures for up to 15 years or more. Fact: Most people struggle to tell the difference between a brand new porcelain tub and a Miracle Method refinished fiberglass tub. The deep gloss, the process, and their technicians are that good. You may have heard it said or at least gotten the feeling from various advertisements that surface refinishers all basically do the same thing. Let’s bust that myth. The fact is no other company repairs with the same process, the one-of-a-kind MM-4 bonding agent, and silver ion antimicrobial technology.

Chips and cracks in the tub and shower pan are just the start of the problems Miracle Method can address on porcelain, fiberglass, acrylic, or marble. Perhaps nothing’s cracked, but you’re just done with avocado green or eggshell blue. Or maybe your tub is stained to the point of being embarrassing. There’s a good chance the surface is just worn. Do you have a stately clawfoot bathtub in need of restoration? It can be restored to its former glory!

Handicap-accessible bathrooms

Miracle Method can make the bathing experience safer with the installation of an Easy Step® walk-in tub. Rather than installing a new one, Miracle Method cuts an opening in the existing tub, which makes for a simple step-in entry and step-out exit for seniors and anyone with mobility impairment. The Easy Step walk-in tub can be installed in steel, cast iron, fiberglass, acrylic and cultured marble bathtubs. Again, the customer will save thousands versus the cost of installing a new walk-in tub.

Ceramic tile floors made new again

Another project for consideration while the world has slowed down is the refinishing of a ceramic tile floor. If you’ve imagined never having to clean grout again, Miracle Method can make that a reality! Their efficient two-step refinishing process removes all dirt, detergents and oil from your floor. Any damaged tile or grout is then repaired. After MM-4 has been applied, the technicians spray a high-tech acrylic resin on your floor. In two days or less, your floor is ready for traffic. So before you replace it, understand that Miracle Method can fix damaged tiles, change the color and permanently seal grout lines. Honestly, the finished product is amazing.

Good work, guaranteed

Miracle Method’s residential work includes a five-year warranty for bathtubs, wall tile and fiberglass units. This warranty covers workmanship, peeling or other failure of adhesion of the new coating. On countertop refinishing, they offer a five-year limited warranty against adhesion failure.

Miracle Method is taking great care with employees and customers to prevent the spread of Covid-19. When their technicians enter your home, they’ll use appropriate social distance and take every precaution to ensure safety. (If you’re sick, please reschedule your appointment.)

