KenSci launches Real-time Hospital Capacity Planning Tool for COVID-19 Response in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- KenSci, a leading AI platform for healthcare, today announced the availability of the RealTime Command Center and Hospital Capacity Planning tool for COVID-19 Response, on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. The tool provides a real-time view into hospital operations around bed management, capacity planning, supply utilization and other metrics that are critical to safe and effective patient flow during the COVID-19 pandemic. This solution is transactable through Azure Marketplace and can be deployed in as little as seven days. To help health systems on-board quickly and utilize the features of this platform, the offering can be purchased against the existing enterprise agreement, at no cost for the first month.With increased pressure mounting on health systems to prepare for overutilization of fixed resources, KenSci is extending the Mobile Command Center to also help them manage hospital census, bed management, community risk and discharge planning in real-time. This solution is aimed at allowing healthcare organizations to rapidly gain analytical insights, to improve care outcomes as they combat their current challenges. The RealTime Command Center can be accessed on the Azure Marketplace through KenSci’s SMART on FHIR based Data and AI AcceleratorSamir Manjure, Co-founder & CEO, KenSci said, “Providing better care outcomes and improving communities lies at the heart of KenSci’s mission. With the COVID-19 pandemic creating immense demand among healthcare professionals, the frontline deserves all the assistance it can get to curtail the spread of infectious diseases and help affected patients recover faster. KenSci is extending this solution as a commitment to help flatten the curve, and enable care teams to make faster, better decisions about prevention, outreach and planning.”“Through collaboration with Microsoft and cutting–edge FHIR capabilities in the cloud, the KenSci AI Accelerator simplifies the transition to the cloud and puts actionable machine learning output in the hands of healthcare teams. Using the KenSci AI Accelerator, healthcare organizations can rapidly deploy care management insights and operational efficiencies, trained with their organizational information, to deliver lower-cost, higher-quality care. It works with their information, in their Azure environments, so their teams can trust, build, and innovate in a highly secure pipeline,” said Heather Cartwright, GM, Microsoft Health.Engineered on the Azure API for FHIR platform, the RealTime Command Center uses existing HL7 feeds from EHRs, along with additional data sources like workforce management to provide status on familiar KPIs. Built in collaboration with pulmonologists, nurses and CMIOs of large health systems handling COVID-19, KenSci’s RealTime Command Center aims to enable health systems to have a real-time view into bed management and capacity planning, to provide novel coronavirus affected patients, with better care.The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.For more details about the RealTime Command Center, visit covid19.kensci.com. To access the COVID-19 Command Center for your health system using your existing Microsoft Enterprise Agreement, visit KenSci’s Azure Marketplace:Learn more about KenSci’s RealTime Command Center and how health systems are using it, by listening to this HIMSS webinar with St. Luke’s University Health Network, Microsoft and KenSci : Listen Here For more information, press only:Abhilash Kumar, Director of MarketingKenSciabhi@kensci.com+91 98458 72451



