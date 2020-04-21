Gazprom Neft distributes medical PPE throughout Russia’s regions in fight against COVID-19
As part of the company’s corporate “Antivirus” programme to combat COVID-19, Gazprom Neft has begun delivering free supplies of medical PPE (personal protective equipment) throughout Russia’s regions. The “Gazprom Neft for Medics” initiative will facilitate the delivery of more than 1.3 million masks and respirators, specialist isolation screens, goggles, hazmat suits and gloves to medical institutions.
The first batches of equipment for medical professionals have already been delivered to healthcare agencies in seven regions of Russia (the Omsk, Orenburg and Tomsk Oblasts, St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl, and the Khanty-Mansi and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrugs), these regions being home to Gazprom Neft’s major industrial facilities, where tens of thousands of employees are ensuring that oil and gas production, as well as oil refining, remain uninterrupted.
Gazprom Neft will continue to provide free deliveries of medical PPE over the coming months, as well as supporting emergency services and volunteer organisations by providing free fuel throughout the company’s filling-station network, which has already been supplying fuel to medical transport services at no cost in several regions of Russia.
THE ANTIVIRUS initiative is an integrated programme initiated by Gazprom Neft to help counter the spread of COVID-19 in locations in which the company operates. Among other things, this includes providing free materials and resources to medical and healthcare employees, emergency services and volunteer organisations. The company is providing free fuel and PPE to medical institutions, providing aviation fuel for special humanitarian-aid flights, and offering special payment terms for transport companies delivering groceries and household goods.
Throughout the company, the Antivirus initiative comprises a system of barriers involving technical and organisational measures to counter the virus. Shift periods at remote oilfields have been increased to 90 days, and “buffer zones” have been put in place for employees on inter-shift leave, where crews remain under medical care before flying out to a field.
