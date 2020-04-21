ESFI Announces Executive Committee Changes

Lorraine Carli and Alan Manche rise to new positions on ESFI’s Executive Committee prior to National Electrical Safety Month

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is pleased to announce the nomination of Lorraine Carli as vice chair and Alan Manche as secretary of ESFI’s Executive Committee. Ms. Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at National Fire Protection Association, has been a member of ESFI’s Board of Directors since 2009. She served briefly as secretary of the executive committee. Alan Manche, vice president of External Affairs at Schneider Electric, joined ESFI’s Executive Committee in October as an at-large member after serving on the board since 2014.

ESFI recently appointed Ruppert Russoniello as the chairman of ESFI’s Board of Directors. Mr. Russoniello is senior vice president, Digitalization - Electrical Sector, for Eaton. Also serving on the executive committee is Treasurer Kevin Cosgriff, president and CEO of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), and at-large member Jeffrey Smidt, vice president and general manager, Energy and Power Technologies Division at UL.

ESFI’s Executive Committee is excited to start their term by kicking off National Electrical Safety Month. This annual effort helps to reduce electrically-related fatalities, injuries, and property loss. This year’s campaign theme is "Smart Home,” which showcases resources focusing on the lifesaving devices that keep a home smart and secure.

ESFI’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors is made up of senior management representatives from a number of organizations dedicated to providing electrical safety information to the public community and the workforce. A complete list of members can be found on ESFI's website.

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home, work, school, and play. ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety. For more information about ESFI and electrical safety, visit esfi.org.

