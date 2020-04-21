First Baby Born in Brazil Through Non-Invasive PGT-A Testing!

First Baby Born in Brazil Through Non Invasive PGT-A (Yikon Genomics NICS)

CPDP and Yikon Genomics are proud to announce the first Brazilian baby born through the utilization of NICS (Yikon Genomics’ Non-Invasive Chromosome Screening).

We are excited to mark this milestone, the beginning of non-invasive embryonic genetic testing in assisted reproduction in Brazil.” — Dr. Franco Jr.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPDP and Yikon Genomics are proud to announce the first Brazilian baby born through the utilization of NICS (Yikon Genomics’ Non-Invasive Chromosome Screening). The baby was born on the 8th of April, in the interior of the State of São Paulo. Weighing 3.45 kg and 50 cm in length, Catarina is a very healthy girl, planned and long-awaited by her entire family and by the CPDP team, Paulista Center for Diagnosis, Research and Training, partner of Yikon Genomics in Brazil.The 38-year-old mother already had a history of ectopic pregnancy and sought out the Human Reproduction Center of Franco Junior, in Ribeirão Preto / SP, to conduct in vitro fertilization. The pregnancy did not occur on the first attempt, where 2 embryos were transferred. Then, NICS was performed on blastocysts that had been cryopreserved. The positive beta-hCG came in August last year, after 8 years of infertility for the couple. It is a great achievement for CRH’s Franco Junior and the CPDP researchers to have developed this technique in Brazil, allowing a complete analysis of chromosomes non invasively. Baby Catarina is the first of many on the way.“As our mission is to create solutions for the health of billions, we are honored to play a role in fulfilling this couple’s dreams and to bring this new life in to the world,” expresses Sijia Lu, Yikon Genomics’ CEO.“I know I don’t only speak for myself when I say that all of us in this industry strive every day to make it possible for more people to become parents, and to provide the greatest care possible throughout their journey,” expresses Brandon Hensinger. “It is a true privilege to have worked closely with the incredible team at CPDP to make this dream possible for these new parents.”“We are excited to mark this milestone, the beginning of non-invasive embryonic genetic testing in assisted reproduction in Brazil,” states the Scientific Director of Human Reproduction Center “Prof. Franco Jr.”, Dr. Franco Jr.“I am proud to be part of this milestone in Assisted Reproduction, the birth of the first Brazilian baby after non-invasive chromosomal screening assay, showing the world that this technique is a reality,” says Laura Vagnini, Researcher at CPDP.Noninvasive PGT-A allows embryos to be screened for chromosomal aneuploidy prior to implantation without the previously utilized invasive methodology of a biopsy. Instead, the culture medium used during in-vitro embryo culture is collected and then processed for aneuploidy screening.CPDP, Paulista Center for Diagnosis, Research and Training, was founded in 2004 with the purpose of developing research and diagnostics initially in the area of Assisted Human Reproduction. In 2007, aiming at expanding in the area of Diagnostic Medicine and Health, they expanded in to the areas of Genetics, Cardiology, Hematology, Oncology and Bioinformatics. CPDP continues to add new resources to its portfolio in order to maintain its pioneering spirit.Yikon Genomics is a leading solution-based single cell sequencing company based in Shanghai China, with global operations out of the USA, providing complete solutions in the fields of reproductive health and cancer diagnostics. Yikon’s ChromInst and NICSInst PGT-A solutions provide the most accurate and comprehensive embryo screening results, to allow physicians to choose healthy embryos for their patients. Yikon’s PGT solutions have enabled thousands of couples to achieve healthy pregnancies.To contact CPDP, please reach out to Laura Vagnini at vagninilaura@cpdp.com.br.To learn more about implementing Non Invasive PGT-A in your clinic or lab, please contact Brandon Hensinger at brandon@yikongenomics.com.



