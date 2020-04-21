Chair letter released for SMi Group’s Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco 2020

Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco 2020

SMi reports: Exclusive Chair letter invite released for inaugural Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco, USA this September

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the inaugural Pre-filled San Francisco conference, taking place on the 14th and 15th September 2020, in San Francisco, USA.The conference will address the rapidly growing pre-filled syringes market, where top representatives from established pharma companies will come together to discuss their exclusive insight on topics such as: the sphere of regulation, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and delivery systems within the prefilled syringe industry.For those interested in attending, an early bird saving of £600 for bookings made by 30th April 2020 is available online. Register at http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr2 SMi is delighted to welcome as chairs for the San Francisco 2020 conference Shannon Clark, Principal, UserWise and Steven Badelt, Founder and Managing Partner, Suttons Creek, Inc,Excerpt of Chair Letter:“Dear ColleaguesAs chairs of SMi’s Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco conference, we cordially invite you to attend this anticipated event taking place on the 14th-15th of September 2020 in San Francisco.In an ever-growing injectable delivery industry, this packed 2-day agenda will provide a unique opportunity to assess updates and strategy for digital health and connectivity, plus advances and industry challenges in platform and device selection. Furthermore, this conference will allow for benchmarking against the latest research with industry and academic insights into biologics, biosimilars and biocompatibility for Drug/Device Combination Products and essential updates from regulatory and notiﬁed bodies in addition to industry experts.Following the main event, 2 post-conference, workshops will be held on Wednesday 16th September 2020. There will be the opportunity to discuss ‘Human Factors and Risk Management’ with UserWise and to understand the best strategy for the current Pre-Filled Syringe Regulatory environment with BSI.”There will also be a post-conference workshop day on the 16th of September 2020 featuring two half-day workshops.The event brochure with the full chair letter, agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr2 Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco14TH – 15TH September 2020Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf, San FranciscoFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.