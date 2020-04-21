Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems to Present Technical Briefings at Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020

SMi Reports: Future Armoured Vehicles Systems 2020 will be held as a virtual conference, and feature industry experts including BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last month, SMi Group made the decision to transform Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems from an in-person event to one that's 100% digital.Set to occur remotely on 3rd-4th June 2020, the conference will provide a flexible, innovative way to explore the latest technologies, systems and platforms that are revolutionising mechanised warfare At a time when many are working from home, a remote conference provides the perfect opportunity to receive information and stay up to date with key topics within the field - without having to leave the comfort of one’s home.All speakers, attendees and sponsors will be able to access the full conference and its materials, and will be able to log on remotely via the internet.The full agenda and speaker line-up are available to view online at: http://www.fav-ws.com/pr5 This year's conference will feature technical briefings from industry experts including BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin:CV90 Developments and Upgrades• Current ammunition systems in use with the 40mm autocannon: how does operating in cold, wooded terrain affect the operation of systems• Upgraded turret systems for faster target acquisition• Integrating remote/optionally manned turret systems in support of operationsMr Edvard Kleberg, Sub System Manager, Weapons, BAE Systems Hagglunds AB Evolution or Revolution : The Future of Battlefield Lethality• Game changing technologies in armoured fighting vehicles• Integration of future capabilities on afvs• Platform architectures and human integration• Battlefield architecturesMr Mike Dalzell, Future Concepts Lead, Lockheed MartinInterested parties can register for the conference at: http://www.fav-ws.com/pr5 Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems3rd – 4th June 2020London, UK [REMOTE ACCESS ONLY]Sponsored by: John Cockerill | Lockheed MartinFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor all delegate enquiries please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email JWilkinson@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



