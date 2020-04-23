BOXUNION HAS GONE DIGITAL AND GLOBAL

Master Coach Tara Mobasseri Master Coach Kyle Shneider Coaches Justin, Kyle, Lany, & Tara

Los Angeles’s Favorite Boutique Fitness Boxing Workout Now Helps You Stay Healthy, De-Stress and Build Mental Strength Right at Home

BoxUnion Digital, will allow us to grow our BoxUnion family all across the world. In fact, we already have BoxUnion Digital subscribers across five continents, and we are just getting started.” — Felicia Alexander

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoxUnion has taken their popular fitness boxing classes that feature their “box to the beat” methodology and has gone digital and global. Spanning boxing, cardio, strength and recovery + mindset, the workouts and classes are tailored so you can do them anywhere at anytime. BoxUnion Digital’s offering includes streaming live classes multiple times a day straight to your computer or phone as well as a growing library of on-demand content for all experience and skill levels. BoxUnion is also selling freestanding heavy bags along with additional boxing equipment to take your workouts to the next level.

“BoxUnion was born out of the observation that the boxing category was largely inaccessible, with very little innovation designed to drive consumer demand and adoption. Our secret sauce was to integrate music, mindfulness and community into a meticulously programmed class structure to make working out fun and accessible to all,” says BoxUnion Co-Founder and CEO Todd Wadler. “We are now bringing the same innovations to the online world with BoxUnion Digital, while expanding the areas in which we can serve the fitness needs of our consumers,” says Wadler.

“We’ve been asked to take BoxUnion virtual for some time now,” says BoxUnion Co-Founder and President Felicia Alexander. “We have a lot of pride in the fact that we have built a welcoming community of all ages and skill levels that have come together to strengthen both their mind and body. BoxUnion Digital will allow us to grow our BoxUnion family worldwide. In fact, we already have BoxUnion Digital subscribers across five continents, and we are just getting started,” says Alexander.

“We’ve taken one of the most intimidating sports {boxing} and created a highly accessible workout that is bringing real physical and mental benefits to our boxers,” says Master Coach Kyle Shneider. “Our community tells us, that they are more focused, mentally tougher and able to take on difficult tasks in other areas of their life. With the digital platform, we are re-creating that energy and feeling of having your whole team around you. No matter where you are in the world, your BoxUnion family has your back,” says Shneider.

Master Coach, Tara Mobasseri also adds, “the workouts themselves are inspired by a boxer’s training – building your cardio, strength, focus, stamina and coordination. But that doesn’t mean you have to box to enjoy in all the benefits - we have workouts across HIIT, Core, Legs, Butt, Strength Stretching and even Meditation (coming soon). The one common link is that all of our workouts are beat-based” Shneider adds, “the music allows us to establish a boxer’s pace with non-stop movement, timing, and rhythm as well as it fosters a sense of togetherness unlike anything else.”

The comprehensive On-Demand content library has a significant amount of programming based on experience and skill level as well as time-based and body part focused workouts for consumers to enjoy. “We are really excited to have sections dedicated to "New to Boxing" for all of our consumers that have never thrown a punch, while also having an "Advanced" section to support our boxers in their skill development. Now more than ever, is the time when people are looking to learn and develop a skill, especially something as empowering as boxing,” says Mobasseri. The On-Demand content library also has a wide range of video lengths to choose from, including quick ten to fifteen-minute add-ons to full 30 to 45-minute workouts that you can do with family and even kids at home. Talia Goldstein, Founder of The Three Day Rule, comments “BoxUnion Digital has brought a lot of fun into our home during a stressful time. My kids, 7 and 4, love putting their gloves on and doing the workout with me.”

BoxUnion Digital is accessible anytime and anywhere at Digital.BoxUnion.Com with apps coming soon for iOS and Android. BoxUnion is streaming live into your home at least three times a day and the live schedule can be found on the website. BoxUnion is currently offering a 14-day free trial and discounting the first two months to $20/month to make it affordable for people who want to experience the benefits of boxing.

In addition, BoxUnion is offering branded at-home freestanding heavy bags through its website BoxUnion.com to take your workout to the next level. “While all workouts can be done without the bag, punching something definitely takes it up a notch – there is no better feeling than punching out all the things life throws your way,” Wadler says. BoxUnion’s at-home freestanding heavy bags can be shipped directly to your home.

BoxUnion is also launching a dedicated Facebook group to keep BoxUnion’s global community connected and engaged. “Community is in our DNA and we are so excited to extend our family and provide a forum for connection,” says Alexander.

ABOUT BOXUNION:

BoxUnion is a fitness brand bringing together mind, body, music and boxing.

BoxUnion’s first studio opened in April 2017 in Santa Monica, CA. Its second studio opened in January 2019 on Robertson Blvd in Beverly Hills, CA. The third location will be opening soon in Sherman Oaks, CA at The Westfield Mall.

BoxUnion was founded by Todd Wadler and Felicia Alexander. Before founding BoxUnion, Wadler worked over twenty years in finance and co-founded Moelis & Company, a publicly traded, leading global independent investment bank and asset management firm. Alexander, a graduate of Stanford University and the UCLA Anderson School of Business, boasted a successful career as a Sales & Marketing executive for companies including Sun Microsystems, Sony, Mattel, and Demand Media.

