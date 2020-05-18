From Meditation to Mental Health: BoxUnion Doubles Down on its Commitment to Building Stronger Minds During Quarantine

BoxUnion donates 20% of May revenue to NAMI WLA Calm Minds Meditations by David Romanelli Mental Health Awareness Month Limited Edition Wraps

Popular Fitness Boxing Studio Pledges to Donate to Mental Health Education, as well as Introduces Meditation to its Variety of Digital Fitness Offerings

With quarantine, we knew it was more critical than ever to double down on our effort to support this mission. People are scared, anxious and isolated.” — Todd Walder

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoxUnion announced that they will be partnering with the National Alliance of Mental Illness West Los Angeles (NAMI WLA) to help fund education and resources surrounding mental health. The Company has pledged to donate 20% of its May revenue as well as 100% of the proceeds from its special edition “mental health awareness” merchandise.

Since its founding in 2017, BoxUnion has been outspoken about mental health and the importance of keeping the mind, not just the body, “in shape.” “We consider ourselves as meditative fitness, bringing together a powerful combination of movement, music and messaging,” said Co-Founder and CEO, Todd Wadler. “With quarantine, we knew it was more critical than ever to double down on our effort to support this mission. People are scared, anxious and isolated. We wanted to tackle it with a multi-pronged approach – providing the resources for a stronger body and a quieter mind, as well as donating to partners who share this belief."

"NAMI WLA is excited and grateful for our partnership with BoxUnion” said Erin Ryan, the Executive Director of NAMI WLA. “This collaboration is a natural intersection of mental and physical health. BoxUnion's workouts engage the brain, push the body beyond perceived mental limitations and create an amazing supportive community. We are all stronger together!"

BoxUnion launched their Digital Platform in March 2020, which features LIVE classes and a comprehensive On-Demand content library of workouts and tutorials across boxing, cardio, strength, recovery and mindset. The Company recently announced that it has partnered with Best Selling author, David Romanelli to launch their meditation series. Just like their approach to boxing, BoxUnion explores ways to make meditation more accessible for all experience levels. Romanelli explains “I believe meditation needs to be fun in order to compel people to come back to it on a daily basis. My approach to meditation integrates storytelling with positive psychology, humor, and vulnerability. I want to feel like a podcast that leads into a moment of a deep relaxation."

The timing coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month. On May 1, Co-Founder and President Felicia Alexander wrote a candid email to the community about her own battle with depression, “I can’t continue to be a part of the problem and not talk about my personal experiences.” Alexander added, “We have worked hard to create a community where our consumers and employees feel comfortable sharing their personal experience – it is not uncommon for our boxers to start crying in class –the physical release of punching something is extremely powerful. With the launch of BoxUnion Digital, we have only seen an increase in our boxers sharing their stories, whether it be on social media, personal emails or even using the chat feature in our LIVE classes.”

BoxUnion subscriber Brenna agreed in a recent comment, “these classes have saved my sanity over the past month. The coaches are amazing, and this can be done anywhere in the world.”

In addition, BoxUnion will host various events throughout the month, including private digital fundraising classes and free Q&As to help educate viewers on how to have the conversation about mental health.

BoxUnion Digital is accessible anytime and anywhere at Digital.BoxUnion.Com with apps for iOS and Android. BoxUnion is currently offering a 14-day free trial and discounting the first two months to $20/month using promo code STAYSTRONG.

About BoxUnion

BoxUnion is a fitness brand bringing together mind, body, music and boxing. BoxUnion’s first studio opened in April 2017 in Santa Monica, CA. Its second studio opened in January 2019 on Robertson Blvd in Beverly Hills, CA. The third location will be opening soon in Sherman Oaks, CA at The Westfield Mall.

BoxUnion was founded by Todd Wadler and Felicia Alexander. Before founding BoxUnion, Wadler worked over twenty years in finance and co-founded Moelis & Company, a publicly traded, leading global independent investment bank and asset management firm. Alexander, a graduate of Stanford University and the UCLA Anderson School of Business, boasted a successful career as a Sales & Marketing executive for companies including Sun Microsystems, Sony, Mattel, and Demand Media.

About Nami West Los Angeles

NAMI Westside Los Angeles offers free education programs along with support, guidance, and hope for the growing number of Angelenos affected by mental health conditions.