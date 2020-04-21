Veriglif Adds Scott Miller and Tiffany Johnson to its Director and Advisory Boards

Veriglif Scott Miller, Board of Directors, Veriglif Tiffany Johnson, Advisory Board, Veriglif

Global leaders in the personal data industry help accelerate the company’s go-to-market and strategic plans

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veriglif, the world’s first personal data supply chain network , announces the appointment of two new members to its board of directors and board of advisors, respectively. These new additions to the team represent another big step by the company toward its upcoming formal network launch.Scott Miller has joined the Veriglif Board of Directors. Miller is a former CEO turned investor, most recently serving as CEO of Vision Critical. His investments focus on customer-centric transformation and balancing the power and responsibility of identifiable data. Miller sits on the Board of Directors of a number of companies committed to these missions, from data management and customer experience to the evolving industries of precision medicine and agriculture.Upon his appointment, Miller commented, “Identifiable data has become immensely powerful for both understanding and empowering individuals in our digital world. But with that power comes significant responsibility. Veriglif’s success will help everyone balance those competing priorities. I am delighted to have the opportunity to help it fulfill that role in the customer data ecosystem.”Veriglif also welcomes Tiffany Johnson, Senior Director of Data Analytics and Technology at Wunderman Thompson to their advisory board. Tiffany has 13+ years of strategic data and technology work in advertising and consulting and is an ethical data advocate, helping companies and individuals discover their own path toward ethical data collection and use. She recently testified alongside Cambridge Analytica whistleblower and leading Data Privacy Advocate Brittany Kaiser on the business impact of New York state’s Privacy Bill, sponsored by Senator Kevin Thomas, Chairman of the Committee on Consumer Protection.Ms. Johnson said, “I am a firm believer that we must change the conversation around ethical data transparency and privacy - 2019 and now 2020 have taught us that data breaches, awareness of tracking, consumer desire to change the situation will have a major impact on business and successful businesses need a solution to move forward. Veriglif’s vision of connecting all personal data into a properly permissioned, transparent, and monetizable network has the potential to play a critical role in driving this change and I am immensely excited to play a role in helping to advise on that strategy.”Veriglif CEO James Wilson said, “Scott and Tiffany are undisputed leaders in helping to develop new technologies and models for how personal data can be used to drive greater value for consumers, data collectors, and data buyers for insights, analytics, and marketing use cases. It’s just spectacular to now have them as part of our Director and Advisory Boards, adding their experience and talents to our already amazing team. The next few months are an exciting time for Veriglif as we prepare for the formal launch of our network. These appointments just add to that excitement and our conviction that we have developed the right solution, at the right time, to truly drive a paradigm shift in the way personal data is accessed and managed.”Veriglif was founded in 2018 by a world-class team of data analytics and insights professionals to create a new model for how personal data is permissioned and accessed. The company’s novel “network of networks” approach, using a technology stack that includes the Hyperledger framework and advanced AI, supports rather than competes with the existing ecosystem of data buyers, data providers and consumers. It provides the supply chain management and transactional processing network to allow all to unlock liquid value in personal data. Veriglif is vital middle-ware that drives more value, higher quality, and increased efficiency across the ecosystem. The company’s solution goes into full-scale roll-out this month.About VeriglifVeriglif’s mission is to connect the world’s consumer data ecosystems in real-time. The company incentivizes consumers to participate and provides data buyers and data collectors with identity verified and privacy compliant first-party data via a globally scalable supply chain management and transactional processing network for personal data. Veriglif’s network SaaS platform enables individual level data to be validated, linked, inventoried and transacted on in a totally privacy compliant, permissioned and value-creating way for all stakeholders. www.veriglif.com @veriglif###



