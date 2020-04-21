FinTech Studios Launches Free Revolutionary COVID Tracker™ using AI, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing

FinTech Studios logo

World’s most advanced Coronavirus news and analytics app now available FREE in 42 languages

The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly transforming our globe and impacting billions of people and millions of businesses in every region of the world.” — Jim Tousignant

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY April 21, 2020. FinTech Studios ™, the leading AI-based intelligent search and analytics platform for Wall Street, today launched a FREE revolutionary COVID Tracker for both businesses and consumers to use. “The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly transforming our globe and impacting billions of people and millions of businesses in every region of the world” said Jim Tousignant , founder and CEO of FinTech Studios. “We are excited to launch this free revolutionary AI-based COVID Tracker to help everyone on Wall Street and Main Street successfully navigate this challenging time and provide instant access to the most relevant COVID-19 related news and market analytics globally”, said Tousignant.COVID Tracker leverages Amazon AWS scalable cloud technology combined with FinTech Studios advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) technology to rapidly analyze unstructured data from millions of online sources in real-time across 42 languages covering all topics related to COVID-19.COVID Tracker includes multiple dashboards to instantly access breaking COVID news for all US States, Countries, Global Regions, Industries and Topics. Users can also intelligently search, filter and access millions of global news stories daily in 42 languages to see the latest trends over time. COVID Tracker instantly translates news from over 40 languages to any user selected language to quickly find relevant information in both native and foreign languages. Users can assess the rapidly changing impact of COVID on millions of global companies, people, topics, regions, countries, industries, customers, suppliers, investors, competitors and regulatory changes.COVID Tracker interactive dashboards include AI-based News, Trending News, Media Coverage, Word Cloud and Co-Mentions widgets that filter relevant COVID content and analytics over various timeframes, including:• Trending News: View the top trending news articles over any selected time frame• Media Coverage: Graphically monitor the pace of COVID related news articles being published across any state, country, topic or industry over any selected time frame• Co-Mentions: Quickly identify which companies, people and industries are most co-mentioned with COVID at global, regional and local levels over any selected time frame• Word Cloud: Surface “top trending” keywords from millions of articles displayed as visual word clouds of the top trending words mentioned in COVID-related articles over any selected time frame“The COVID Tracker is amazing. A user can drill into the very specific things they want to monitor and the Tracker will update them automatically. Plus it's simple to change what you are tracking and the perspective from which you are viewing data”, said Gerry Mintz, Managing Partner of Percepta Partners.To access the free COVID Tracker, go to www.FinTechStudios.com About FinTech StudiosFinTech Studios has developed a revolutionary AI-based intelligent search and analytics platform designed for Wall Street professionals that uses AI, machine learning and NLP technology to deliver the world’s most advanced real-time market intelligence, regulatory intelligence and big-data analytics accessing millions of curated sources in 42 languages. FinTech Studios was founded in 2014 by Jim Tousignant, previously co-founder and President of Multex, a leading online research and financial information platform that went public in 1999, achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion and was acquired by Reuters.To learn more about FinTech Studios, visit www.fintechstudios.com . Contact us at sales@fintechstudios.com



