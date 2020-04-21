TikTok star and professional gymnast Sydney Brown signs on with The Digital Renegades for representation

The elite gymnast has traveled the world creating content and has found success on the booming TikTok platform with her viral videos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sydney Brown, Canadian TikTok star, professional gymnast and entertainer signs with one of the hottest new agencies, The Digital Renegades for representation, brand development, licensing and consultation. Brown has over 2 million followers on TikTok (@sydneybrownxo_) made up of mostly girls and women (74%), who are interested in fitness, lifestyle and gymnastics. TikTok, the premier platform for under 30 year olds is currently enjoying explosive growth in both users and engagement.The Digital Renegades’ CEO Evan Morgenstein sees a path for Sydney to achieve her career and life goals, "Sydney is so perfect for the TikTok culture. Her content performs so well with women and girls. One of Sydney’s posts had 27+ million views. There are TV shows that won’t get that in 10 seasons! She has a great personality, lives a healthy lifestyle and pre-Corona traveled the world with iconic companies such as Cirque du Soleil and Royal Caribbean".Brown’s audience is fully engaged in her content creation and storytelling. Her TikTok account currently has 37.3 million likes which equates to her audience viewing approximately 20 of her video posts and engaging her content on TikTok. These types of engagement numbers are rare on other platforms. TikTok is currently presenting creators’ posts to 100% of their audience vs. Facebook and Instagram which provide a much smaller percentage of the creator’s audience having access to their content.Brown loves her audience, “When I was a young gymnast I used to look up to iconic athletes such as Nastia Liukin and others. Their ability, their grace and their passion for helping girls become women was so impressive. I never thought I could be in a position to do the same with a massive impact through social media. I didn’t start posting because I envisioned myself being a brand. In fact, it was just to have fun and look at other people's posts. When I spoke with Evan and Christina Brennan I felt like they knew how to help me build a sustainable business, work on creating signature products for my followers, and assist in creating a brand I would be proud of that women and girls relate to. That’s what is most important to me.”Brown has just announced her first E-book available at https://thedigitalrenegades.com/%40sydneybrown-xo/ols/products/how-to-handstand-from-home-by-sydney for young gymnasts looking to improve their skills. Brown also has a major apparel announcement soon. To contact The Digital Renegades to discuss opportunities with Sydney please contact Evan Morgenstein (evan@celebexperts.com) or Christina Brennan (christina@celebexperts.com).



