Artem Shestakov Is Bringing The World To Peoples’ Homes During Global Lockdowns

Always before taking any photo I always ask myself; what feelings will this photo evoke in other people.” — Artem Shestakov

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artem Shestakov is an influential artist on social media who is inspiring travel through artistic photography of destinations around the world. Whilst working with the Tranter-Sinni Gallery, the Ukrainian-born artist, now living in Miami, is showing off photography from six different countries. Travels to Pakistan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, China, Indonesia and the Netherlands are featured in inspiring shots that show off the very best of the world, which are designed to be enjoyed and appreciated from peoples’ homes.Shestakov’s world travels have helped develop his deep passion for landscapes and the wilderness, and the well-known artist is encouraging people to embrace creativity during travel restrictions. The travel photographer is keen to encourage more artists to distribute their work around the world online and spread positivity through appreciation of nature.Shestakov is showing off photography from six different countries. Travels to Pakistan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, China, Indonesia and the Netherlands are featured in inspiring shots that show off the very best of the world, which are designed to be enjoyed and appreciated from peoples’Shestakov’s world travels have helped develop his deep passion for landscapes and the wilderness, ... [+]



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.