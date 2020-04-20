Meet Mark Pugachev of Pugachev Concierge Service in Florida

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark, let’s start with your story. We’d love to hear how you got started and how the journey has been so far.I made a decision to create this company very spontaneously; however, I had experience and knowledge to make it successful. We have been on the market for almost 3 years and definitely are not planning to stop. Our key to success is that we are carefully and painstakingly choosing all our partners and working on improving the quality of service.Furthermore, we are establishing new connections and expending the list of our services.Our primary goal is to provide comfort for our clients and be capable to show them what the real luxury life looks like!We’re always bombarded by how great it is to pursue your passion, etc – but we’ve spoken with enough people to know that it’s not always easy. Overall, would you say things have been easy for you?So far I cannot complain, but as an owner of the company I definitely had to face many challenges along the way. In fact, each day my team and I have to overcome obstacles and move forward in order to become the most successful concierge company on the market.The main challenge is definitely that we simply do not have enough time. There are many tasks and obligations we have to complete daily so each of our customers is satisfied with our service!So let’s switch gears a bit and go into the Pugachev Concierge Service story. Tell us more about the business.We are specializing in providing luxury concierge service worldwide. We offer wide range services such as luxury cars, villas, penthouses, boats and jet rentals. We do not like to brag, but as a company we are extremely proud that 9 out of 10 clients are happy and satisfied with our service. There are many different companies on the market who are competing with us, but what sets us apart from them is that we gathered all our services and created a unique app which allows customers to log in and complete secure, convenient and fast reservation. They don’t have to spend time downloading different apps for a car or villa rentals. We are partnering only with professional experts who will guarantee us total gratification.Has luck played a meaningful role in your life and business?I am not a superstitious person 🙂 I believe that God favors those who are not afraid to work hard!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.