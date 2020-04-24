A Sense of Joy and Mystery, Being Alive and Full of Life: John Gregorius Releases a New Album with Spotted Peccary Music

Tensions build and release creating a sense of drama as the music eases through moments of lush orchestration, gentle melodies, mysterious ambiences, and memorable cinematic peaks. Original photograph by Micayla Gregorius.

Spiritually-Awakened Guitar, Bass, Drums Inspired by the Sonoran Desert

This meditation of creation and Creator is the unifying design of this recording. My hope is that it brings a sense of being awake and alive...Full of Life.” — John Gregorius

PORTLAND, OR, USA, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Of Life, the third album on the Spotted Peccary label from composer and guitarist John Gregorius, is a free flowing, sincere set of compositions brought to life by the time-honored ensemble of guitar, bass, and drums, all richly augmented by synth ambiances, electronic beats, and ambient guitar atmospheres. Moody and elegant, the album’s melodic passages and tonal textures guide the listener on a delightful discovery of painted vistas and unfolding beauty. Available April 24, 2020 from Spotted Peccary Music in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. Watch the Full of Life unboxing video.

Full Of Life represents a natural progression and growth for John Gregorius. A change of scenery resulted in a shift of inspiration and a renewal of his creative energy when, after finishing his previous album, Still Voice in 2016, John pulled up stakes from Southern California and relocated inland to the Sonoran Desert of Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by majestic saguaro cactus, mesquite brush, and palo verde trees, Gregorius instantly felt at home immersed in the mountainous desert landscape. “I have found the desert to be a deeply spiritual place” Gregorius explains. “The solitude, openness, resilience, mystery and life in spite of the sometimes harsh and difficult landscape, leads one to contemplation of a bigger meaning and understanding our true selves. This meditation of creation and Creator is the unifying color and design of this recording. My hope is that it brings a sense of being awake and alive...Full of Life.”

Imbued with a sense of freedom, the music on Full Of Life remains unified and cohesive while at the same time not confined to the boundaries of one sound as it moves effortlessly through styles ranging from ambient to melodic to post rock. Tensions build and release creating a sense of drama as the music eases through moments of lush orchestration, gentle melodies, mysterious ambiances, and memorable cinematic peaks. Uninhibited and natural, the ten guitar-centric tracks feel honest and pure with an emotional blend of electric and acoustic guitars, bass, keyboards, and percussion. On the track "Unfolding Beauty" the analog drum samples were provided by Howard Givens; on "Monsoon Clearing" the drums were played by Mitch Ross, bass by Rick Baptista, with vocals by Kimberly Daniels; and on "Path of Renewal" the violin and cello were played by Kayla Applegate. Echoes of Gregorius’ earlier works are prevalent, and on Full Of Life he successfully weaves his love of acoustic fingerstyle guitar, ambient electric guitar, thoughtful orchestrated leads, and in-the-pocket rhythmic grooves into a free and easy blend of music that is both accessible and meaningful.

In an early review, music journalist Robin James said that the sound of Full Of Life makes him think of a "unique new southwestern guitar sensation, with a very bright and wide open sky... The rocky slopes and sandy areas of the desert floor merge in the distance into shimmering waves, which add their songs to the western wind for an unforgettable calming and attractive instrumental sound that is comforting."

While, for Gregorius, Full of Life embodies the deep spirit of renewal brought about by his new life in the Sonoran Desert, the simple beauty realized in the album’s wide open sonic vistas and captivating spaces lifts all listeners to a place of joy and wonder as the music flows through each mood and moment like vital water through a desert arroyo; fluid, graceful, inviting, and refreshing. The sound that resulted grew out of a search for meaning within life’s mysteries, and through this process Gregorius also deepened his love for the guitar.

Full of Life was mastered by Howard Givens, and is available for physical purchase in CD format as well as in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The CD version of Full of Life is in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes all artwork, liner notes, and a 4-page booklet. Package design by Daniel Pipitone, with original photos by Micayla Gregorius.

Tracklist:

1 The Expansive Sky 05:45

2 Unfolding Beauty 05:08

3 Full of Life 05:49

4 Path of Renewal 05:22

5 Blanket of Stars 04:51

6 Winds of Change 05:21

7 Wellspring 04:28

8 Early Reflection 05:01

9 Monsoon Clearing 04:49

10 Painted Vistas 03:19

11 Catalina 04:15

12 Rincon Fading Light 04:00

About John Gregorius

As producer, guitarist and engineer at his own studio, John Gregorius produced and/or played for artists such as East West, Reel Big Fish, Bionic Jodi and many other Orange County-based acts. However, as time went on, a desire to create his own music could no longer be ignored, and John Gregorius began to create the music that came to him naturally. The sound that resulted grew out of a search for meaning within life’s mysteries. https://johngregorius.com/

About Spotted Peccary Music:

Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 160 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com

