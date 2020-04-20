Mark Pugachev: Business entrepreneur, CEO Pugachev Concierge Service

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young entrepreneur and co- founder of successful startups Mark Pugachev has ventured into many diverse businesses. In 2014, with a small startup capital for his business Pugachev was able to develop a solid brand presence in the luxury concierge space. His dedication to deliver an unparalleled red-carpet experience to consumers makes his company one of the most prosperous on the market today, despite its early critics, proved to be a smash success. Pugachev Concierge Service with its revenue of 1.000.000$ provides suitability and accessibility to the word’s upper-middle class and elite jet -setters.Pugachev started his journey to success back in 2007 as a computer tech; however, his constant ambitious mode and bombastic personality drove him towards his fortune. The right mindset helped Pugachev to excel and inspire effort to achieve something much bigger. While encountering many obstacles and financial struggles, he took a calculated risk and invested all his savings in the restaurant industry. Two years later, he became one of the most famous and recognizable owner of two upscale restaurants in Moscow such as: Pugachev Karaoke and restaurant Del Mare. He was able to develop an expedite brand recognition by having outstanding business acumen and unique vision that helped to create essential advertising and marketing strategy. Pugachev says, “I believe that there is no secret formula or exclusive concepts to success. Only hard work and correct mindset make you a winner.”Before he made his final decision to move to USA, Pugachev successfully sold his brand for 1.4 million dollars. Despite his impressive business skills that allowed him to achieve goals and become wealthy, Pugachev possesses strong religious views that help him to live ethically and morally with the guidance of religion. He is a member of two non- profit organizations, the Patriarch Tikhon Russian-American Institute (PaTRAM) and the Prince Vladimir Youth Association (PVYA). These two organizations are deeply committed to their religious, cultural, and philanthropic interests; therefore, Pugachev frequently and generously donates to these associations.Besides, Pugachev Concierge Service he launched many other projects such as: VKLYBE.TV- a project that highlights the events in premium nightclubs, restaurants, and fashion shows. MyProInsta- a service that promotes Instagram activity, and GQ Miami – a digital blog that focuses on sharing original, unique, and quality content relating to all aspects.



