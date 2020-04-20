Mark Pugachev : Concierge Service For Millionaires

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2014, Mark Pugachev has been developing a business for the Russian-speaking population in the dream city of Miami - the Pugachev concierge service, which has become synonymous with a luxurious lifestyle. The greeting on the site boldly declares - Welcome to paradise, which is why you immediately understand that it is for selected customers. The company provides a wide range of concierge services for VIP clients to implement any ideas. The list of services is limited only in your fantasies: renting luxury cars, apartments, yachts, private jets, and, of course, organizing events and unforgettable vacations in the USA and Europe. And in this whirl of events, the company gives a feeling of reliability and confidence. You can get the most out of your stay in the most heavenly corners of the world.457 partners worldwide are connected to the Pugachev Concierge Service platform. With the help of a wide network of partners, the company can offer customers different service options in various cities of the world. For example, a client requested Lamborghini in Monaco. The operator quickly finds all rental companies through this platform, and the customer is offered the best price and quality. In the fleet for customers, it is possible to order such cars as: Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Bugatti, McLaren, Cayenne, Porsche, Aston Martin, Btley, Maserati and other luxury cars that can be ordered with or without a driver.The smartphone application allows you to order any quality of service for the most demanding customers. The peculiarity of the application is that all concierge services were collected in one program. The main advantage of this service is that to organize a trip to paradise, you do not need to install 10 applications: one for a hotel, another for a ticket, a third for a yacht, and a fourth for a car. All this is not necessary when there is here - in the concierge service, analogues of which currently do not exist on the market. It was developed for a long time, only the most reliable partners with a large turnover were selected. Thus, using the application significantly saves customers time.For ease of interaction, there is an online chat function for prompt communication with an assistant who will help in resolving issues. The assistant will contact you within 5-10 minutes. By the way, the new client also undergoes "approval" in order to cut off frivolous users. It is possible to bind a credit card for convenient and quick payment of services by customers. Similarly, the application is systematized with mail and messages. Relatively speaking, in one click you fly to the airport, another click “I need a car with security in Miami”, and the operators do everything during the flight, so you are met at the airport with security.The company's customers are representatives of the world of show business and the business elite, who are accustomed to comfort and are willing to pay for it. For whom time is the most expensive resource. The client runs his business and trusts other issues for the solution of the Pugachev Concierge Service.Among the clients are just rich people, and stars from America, Russia, and politicians: Natasha Koroleva, Philip Kirkorov, Nikita Malinin, Irakli, Lera Kudryavtseva and many others.But the company, of course, maintains confidentiality and does not “shine” the names of politicians and people in pursuit. Customer wishes always come first.Pugachev does not stand still and strives to develop new projects, he sets the main task - to keep up to date and in each of them to exceed expectations and needs of customers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.