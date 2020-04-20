Welcome to real luxury life

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Pugachev is a young businessman, public figure and co-founder of a large number of successful projects. He lives in Miami, and his life is that same dolce vita. He is an official partner of GQ Miami and co-founder of Vklybe.tv Miami. But our today's story is about how he managed to establish a company from scratch, known among the business elite around the world.Mark was born in Chita in 1989 in a military family. He tells about himself that he was always fascinated by creative people, since they are extraordinary, with their own "tricks", but they see more deeply and more colorful, they have different thinking, and this sets them apart from the crowd. In many ways, he is grateful to the talented people with whom he was surrounded. Communicating with them, he developed his own talent - to bring any matter to the end. Speaking of success, Mark adds that the main keys to success are determination and a clear understanding of what you want. But this is not enough. “You need to use long-distance running tactics in your life”, “don't break right away and“ don't miss the opportunities presented. ”Pugachev moved to Moscow in 2013, where he received a higher economic education. He started working early, from childhood showed the qualities of an entrepreneur, was extremely independent and far-sighted, and at the same time he lived in this creative streak that helped to find innovative ideas and operate with small budgets, squeezing the maximum of opportunities out of any chances.Pugachev's career path began in 2007 as a programmer, later he grew to the position of head of a reputable company.Before the opening of his most famous project, which we will discuss later, the Pugachev brand was already known in elite circles in Moscow. Pugachev is known as a successful restaurateur and owner of a clothing store. Among the most famous projects are karaoke Pugachev and restaurant Del Mare.Concierge service for millionairesSince 2014, Mark Pugachev has been developing a business for the Russian-speaking population in the dream city of Miami - the Pugachev concierge service, which has become synonymous with a luxurious lifestyle. The greeting on the site boldly declares - Welcome to paradise, which is why you immediately understand that it is for selected customers. The company provides a wide range of concierge services for VIP clients to implement any ideas. The list of services is limited only in your fantasies: renting luxury cars, apartments, yachts, private jets, and, of course, organizing events and unforgettable vacations in the USA and Europe. And in this whirl of events, the company gives a feeling of reliability and confidence. You can get the most out of your stay in the most heavenly corners of the world.457 partners worldwide are connected to the Pugachev Concierge Service platform. With the help of a wide network of partners, the company can offer customers different service options in various cities of the world. For example, a client requested Lamborghini in Monaco. The operator quickly finds all rental companies through this platform, and the customer is offered the best price and quality. In the fleet for customers, it is possible to order such cars as: Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Bugatti, McLaren, Cayenne, Porsche, Aston Martin, Btley, Maserati and other luxury cars that can be ordered with or without a driver.



